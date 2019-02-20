You can do yoga under a giant indoor moon at the Natural History Museum this summer

Yoga has seen all sorts of weird and wonderful variations in London. From dog yoga to rooftop yoga to the slightly questionable gin yoga – there’s seems to be a spin-off of the bendy pastime to suit all tastes. Moon yoga, which is popping up at the Natural History Museum this summer, is the latest – and it promises to eclipse other classes, offering a lunar awakening under the glowing light of a massive indoor moon.

Yogis will take to their mats underneath a seven-metre structure of the moon, set to dangle from the ceiling in the museum’s Jerwood Gallery later this year. The installations are a spectacle in itself, resembling the real moon with incredible clarity thanks to large-scale NASA imagery of the lunar surface. The replica is at a scale of 1:500,000, which means each centimetre of the sculpture represents five kilometres. Try admiring that when you're trying to balance on three toes.

© Trustees Natural History Museum 2019

Created by Luke Jerram, the stunning artwork has been touring the world and will arrive at the Natural History Museum in Kensington, where it has inspired a series of celestial-themed events, in May.

In each moon yoga class, an instructor will guide students through a series of poses that connect to the giant planet hanging above. For added pull, we suggest booking onto one of the sessions that tie in with the phases of the Moon, like the full moon Kundalini yoga and gong bath (£26) on June 17, or the new moon yoga Nidra with a crystal sound bath (£26) on June 3.

Photograph: Gareth Jones

If you're saving your pennies, Museum of the Moon will be free to view at the Natural History Museum from May 17 until September 8. Who needs Apollo 11 when you can rocket to the moon on the Piccadilly line?

