Remember beer yoga? Gin yoga is a thing now

If the promise of inner peace doesn’t inspire you to take up yoga, how about gin? Yep, thought so. Recently, Londoners have been treated to dog yoga, beer yoga, and even hip hop yoga, but gin yoga is the latest exercise/booze hybrid that we can all get behind, and it’s coming to a studio in Camden this weekend.

The Gin Yin experience at MoreYoga studio shakes up yin yoga – a slow, meditative style of practice – with a measure of locally made gin. According to the practitioners, the spirit can help you loosen up joints and sink deeper into stretches and postures. In short, they’ve articulated what we all already knew: everything’s better with gin.

Instructor Jamie Rylett explained: ‘Yin Yoga is the ultimate relaxation for the body and mind. The addition of a small amount of gin can help to calm a busy mind, enabling you to relax more deeply into poses and achieve the maximum benefit from the practice.’

For those still standing, the one-off event will continue post-yoga with a mini tour of the nearby Half Hitch gin distillery, culminating in more gin at Lockside Camden. And if all that still doesn’t have you reaching for your yoga mat, ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the global humanitarian charity Choose Love. We’ll drink to that.

Gin Yin is at MoreYoga. Sun Feb 17. 1.30pm-4.30pm. £25 per person.

