You can eat a pie baked by a Michelin-starred chef for just £8

Pie fans are spoilt for choice in London; even the bad ones are pretty damn good. So imagine the standard of the pastry parcels coming from a new project at one of the best crust-creators in the capital, The Pie Room at Holborn Dining Room.
The Pie Room Guest Series is a fundraiser launched by chef Calum Franklin, a king of pastry who’s teaming up with the UK’s best chefs to invent a bunch of new pies to raise money for charity – first up is Tom Kerridge.
A Michelin-starred chef who heads up the only pub in the UK with two stars, Kerridge has made a steak and blue cheese pie with Rebellion ale and onion gravy. The best part? It’s only £8.
Available from February 1 for the whole month, the pie can be scoffed on the go after being purchased over the counter at The Pie Room.
And if you want another bite of Kerridge’s cooking, tickets are available for his eight-course pop-up at The Pie Room on February 12. The dinner costs £250 and courses include rabbit and bacon en croûte, lobster thermidor and truffle roast chicken. Fancy.
Sound a little out of your price range? Not to worry, there’s always the eight-quid pie. Proceeds from both go to Hospitality Action, so it’s all gravy.
More chefs in The Pie Room Guest Series will be revealed soon… keep your pies peeled.
