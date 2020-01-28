You can eat a pie baked by a Michelin-starred chef for just £8

Pie fans are spoilt for choice in London; even the bad ones are pretty damn good. So imagine the standard of the pastry parcels coming from a new project at one of the best crust-creators in the capital, The Pie Room at Holborn Dining Room.

The Pie Room Guest Series is a fundraiser launched by chef Calum Franklin, a king of pastry who’s teaming up with the UK’s best chefs to invent a bunch of new pies to raise money for charity – first up is Tom Kerridge.

A Michelin-starred chef who heads up the only pub in the UK with two stars, Kerridge has made a steak and blue cheese pie with Rebellion ale and onion gravy. The best part? It’s only £8.

Available from February 1 for the whole month, the pie can be scoffed on the go after being purchased over the counter at The Pie Room.

Photograph: John Carey

And if you want another bite of Kerridge’s cooking, tickets are available for his eight-course pop-up at The Pie Room on February 12. The dinner costs £250 and courses include rabbit and bacon en croûte, lobster thermidor and truffle roast chicken. Fancy.

Sound a little out of your price range? Not to worry, there’s always the eight-quid pie. Proceeds from both go to Hospitality Action, so it’s all gravy.

More chefs in The Pie Room Guest Series will be revealed soon… keep your pies peeled.

