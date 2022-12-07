London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Greggs outlet store is in Newham, London
Photograph: Jonathan Perugia

You can get bargain pastries galore at London’s first Greggs outlet store

The new store in Newham offers Greggs classics at up to 75 percent off

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Greggs is an oasis of bargainous food in an increasingly pricy city, famed for lifting Londoners’ spirits with flaky £1.15 sausage rolls and pretty pastel-tinted doughnuts. So it seems kind of weird that it’s now opening an outlet shop that serves up even cheaper wares. But in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, it makes sense to make sure that not a crumb goes to waste.

The freshly launched outlet is in Newham, east London, and it’s one of 30 cut-price Greggs up and down the country. Its wares are sourced from other branches around the city. Some are items unsold at the end of the day, some are factory misshapes, some are being discontinued and some are surplus to requirements. But they’re all much cheaper than regular Greggs bakes, costing up to 75 percent less than normal. A sign in the window of the Newham branch promises a cold sandwich and a coffee for £2.70: you’d pay four times that at Gail’s and you’d probably have to queue for the privilege. 

Greggs in Newham
Photograph: Jonathan Perugia

Greggs generally opens its outlets in less affluent neighbourhoods, providing cheaper food to people who need it most. A share of its profits is donated to local community groups. It’s another canny move from the Newcastle-based bakery, which has done loads to win Londoners’ loyalty this year, including offering Festive Bake Brunches with unlimited pastries and booze, opening a mega-branch in Leicester Square, and even launching a pop-up inside the Oxford Street Primark.

London’s very own bargain bakery chain Percy Ingle folded in 2020, closing branches in neighbourhoods including Newham, and making this city into a golden-crusted opportunity for expansion. It’s Greggs’s city now; we’re all just living in it.

Fancy splashing the cash? These bougie London bakeries are worth your dough.

Dog owners could be subject to ‘stop and search’ for poo bags.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!