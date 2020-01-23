You can get married for free in Fortnum & Mason’s Chapel of Love next month

Have you ever thought to yourself: I really want to get married in a pop-up chapel inside a posh department store? No? Us neither, but anyway, this February you can.

An immersive temporary hitching-station, called ‘The Chapel of Love’, will appear in Fortnum & Mason on Piccadilly on February 1 and will be open for all your engagement, marriage and vow-renewal needs until the end of the month, totally free of charge.

Oddly, Fortnum & Mason is already a licensed venue for getting spliced, but to celebrate Valentine’s Day it’s taking it to a whole new level, literally. Stretching up through three floors of the store, the Chapel of Love will incorporate the iconic Fortnum clock, illuminated stained-glass windows and a chiming wedding bell – all giving you the full big-day experience.

Photograph: Fortnum & Mason

Luckily, you can’t do a Ross and Rachel and tie the knot after enjoying the wine bar a bit too much (thank God). For the real deal, a registrar and marriage licence must be organised in advance of the date, but for those just looking for a taste of married life, a non-legal commitment ceremony can also be organised. Only six people can fit in the chapel at a time, however, so don’t go making it a massive do.

Anyone can pop into the chapel while it’s in situ: couples, families and friends. You don’t have to be getting married, be in love or even really like the person you’re going to the chapel with. We probably wouldn’t recommend it for a first date, though. That could be all kinds of awkward…

