You can now stay in Paddington’s London family home on Airbnb

London can’t get enough of its favourite bear. Ahead of the release of Paddington in Peru, there’s been a Paddington statue trail, a limited print edition of Time Out guest-edited by Paddington himself and a pop-up shop at his namesake train station. Now, Paddington Bear is on the lookout for three families to house-sit his London family home.

The pastel townhouse has been listed on Airbnb and is available to stay in, free of charge. Airbnb is temporarily renovating a house to resemble the home of the Browns. It’ll be decked out with actual furniture featured in the Paddington films and, among other things, guests will recognise the blossom tree mural up the spiral staircase and the retro carousel horse in the living room window.

If simply being in Paddington’s house wasn’t enough, guests will get an afternoon tea (with marmalade sandwiches, of course), a trip to the cinema to watch the new Paddington film and a breakfast basket the next morning.

Three families of four will get to live like Paddington on three separate one night stays. The house will be available to book from November 3 over on Airbnb. Here’s a peak inside.

There has been some pushback to the listing, though. Locals in Primrose Hill sent a letter to Airbnb blaming the Paddington franchise for a ‘flow of tourists’ and arguing that ‘an expensive media campaign will only amplify this and have an increased negative impact on all of our lives’.

In a statement, Airbnb said: ‘As part of our partnership to redecorate the home, Airbnb has made donations to local Community Association initiatives, such as a flagship food programme and local library, to acknowledge this vibrant London neighbourhood. Over the past few weeks, Airbnb has been and will continue to be in direct conversation with local residents throughout the redecoration.’

