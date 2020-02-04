You can take a pottery class at a ‘Ghost’ screening this Valentine’s Day

Loved-up Londoners without Valentine’s Day plans: drop everything. We’ve found a date that’s cheesier than a raclette party on a dairy farm and just as fun.

Cineworld is offering couples the chance to recreate *that* iconic pottery scene from ‘Ghost’ IRL at its cinema in North Greenwich.

Punters who book tickets to the 1990 romantic classic at Cineworld’s O2 venue (and they’re a bit of a steal at £35) can get hands-on at a pottery class before the flick starts.

What’s more, the class will be soundtracked to The Righteous Brothers’ ‘Unchained Melody’, just like in the film. Maybe that’ll distract from your questionable pottery throwing skills.

And if your wonky masterpieces don’t impress, then maybe the three-course dinner will, followed by cosying up in reclining seats to watch the movie.

Photograph: Cineworld

The VIP film experience starts at 7.30pm on February 14, but arrive at least an hour early to get your Swayze on.

And for those who can’t be bothered with getting messy, the clay-throwing class is optional. You can still get down there early and make the most of unlimited nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks. Because nothing says ‘romance’ like bottomless nachos.

The VIP ‘Ghost’ screening takes place at Cineworld at the O2 Greenwich, on Feb 14 at 7.30pm. Book online here.

Find more quirky date ideas with our round-up of non-naff romantic things to do in London.

Looking for prime petals? Peruse London's loveliest florists