Raw food restaurants in London

There's only one foodie trend more worthy than veganism, and that's raw foodism. Being a gourmand's ground zero, London has its fair share of cool joints keeping things below 42°C (that's the cut-off between raw and not raw, so you know). From kohlrabi rice and cashew cheese to super-food salads and cold-pressed juices, this is London's best (non)cooking. One of them's even on our list of the city's 100 best restaurants.

Want things a little warmer? Try our list of London's best vegan dishes.