Healthy eating is all the rage these days, and we’ve no issue with that. But being on a diet, detox or health kick (or maybe you need coeliac-friendly, dairy-free or paleo-style dishes) doesn’t mean you can’t dine out in style.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best healthy restaurants in London, including superfood pitstops, healthy vegetarian and vegan restaurants, calorie-conscious eateries, raw food specialists and sushi restaurants. Plus, we've also chucked in ‘regular’ spots that offer healthier dishes, so you don’t have to say goodbye to your gluttonous dining pals altogether. Proof that clean eating can still be little bit dirty.