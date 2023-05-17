London
The Parakeet
Justin DeSouza

The best restaurants in Kentish Town

Kentish Town has risen up the gourmet ranks – from fine dining pubs to great fast food, it's restaurants galore in NW4

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Time Out London Food & Drink
From classy gastropubs to full-on fast food, Kentish Town restaurants are making a name for themselves. This lovely north-west part of London is no longer simply known as a great place for cheap chippies and shouty boozers (though they're both still available, and thriving, too). Here's where you can go to grab some lovely pub food, perfect pizzas, trad Turkish and so much more.

Top Kentish Town restaurants

The Parakeet
Justin DeSouza

1. The Parakeet

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Kentish Town
  • price 3 of 4

There’s a reason why this new joint is so popular: in the kitchen are Brat alumni Ben Allen as head chef and sous chef Ed Jennings. Similar to Brat, Allen and Jennings’ food sits in the wheelhouse of modern British and European-inspired sharing plates. The eats here shouldn't be taken lightly – this is rich, interesting food, elegantly presented. Think braised leeks and mushrooms with a gut-punchingly good pecorino sauce, or a perfectly-balanced pollock crudo. Get stuck into sizable sharing plates such as a massive sea bream or hunk of ox cheek. Sublime.

Kossoffs
Photograph: Jess Hand

2. Kossoffs

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Kentish Town

An historic Jewish bakery founded by Ukrainian refugee Wolf Kossoff in the 1920s, Kossoffs at one time owned several branches around east London, before being resurrected at this Kentish Town spot by Wolf’s great-grandson and fourth generation head baker Aaron in 2021. Inside you’ll find all the traditional baked goods plus loads of creative offerings ranging from Earl Grey swirls to zataar potato foccaccia. 

3. Queen of Sheba

  • Restaurants
  • Ethiopian
  • Kentish Town

A perfect destination for anyone unacquainted with the joys of Ethiopian cuisine, this bijou restaurant doesn’t dumb down its food for Kentish Town palates, although the heat setting is adjusted here and there. Smiley, chatty staff will happily talk you through the menu and, if necessary, offer tactical advice on eating with injera – the sour, spongy flatbread that comes with every meal.

Gökyüzü Kentish Town
Gökyüzü

4. Gökyüzü Kentish Town

The Kentish Town outpost of much-loved north London Turkish chain, Gökyüzü. Here you'll find exceptional grilled meat, and endless delicious hot and cold meze, including a heroic humus kavurman, which sees creamy humus topped with pan-fried lamb cutlets and pine nuts. 

Patron

5. Patron

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Kentish Town

Set up by the couple who formerly ran Café Gourmand in Soho, this cosy little cave à manger has a properly Parisian feel. The tables are a bit small, and they’re closely packed – just like cafés on Le Rive Gauche. At its best, the food is wonderful bourgeois bistro stuff (steak tartare, moules marinière), and there’s a cheeringly inexpensive all-French wine list too.

Pineapple

6. Pineapple

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Kentish Town
  • price 1 of 4

This backstreet boozer dates back to the mid-nineteenth century, and you can feel the history in the weathered wood of the joyously unmodernised main bar. There’s also a conservatory at the back, and outdoor tables when the weather’s good. The Thai food here is cheap and good and the vibes outstanding. 

Berberè Kentish Town
Berberè

7. Berberè Kentish Town

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Kentish Town
  • price 1 of 4

A sweet little sourdough pizza joint bang in the middle of Kentish Town. Berberè have branches across Italy, so you're in good, knowledgeable hands here. 

Anima e Cuore

8. Anima e Cuore

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Kentish Town

From the outside, Anima e Cuore looks like a gelateria/café. But don’t be fooled, because the tiny restaurant at the back serves bargain-priced Italian food that can stand comparison with the best in the capital. There’s precious little decor, the menu is scrawled on paper and it’s strictly BYOB, but the sensational cooking guarantees packed houses. Tip: don’t miss the daily ravioli specials.

The Fields Beneath

9. The Fields Beneath

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kentish Town
  • price 1 of 4

Taking its name from a classic book on Kentish Town local history, this cute little coffee bar’s genuine neighbourhood feel has made it an enduring hit with caffeine-loving K-Towners. TFB is totally vegan, so everything from the milk to the dhal and the cookies is plant-based. It’s also very handy for commuters spilling out from the rail station next door.

E. Mono
Photograph: E.Mono

10. E. Mono

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Kentish Town
  • price 1 of 4

The food here is a cut above your average kebab shop. The salad fillings are varied and tasty and the portions are enormous. Come for the lamb shish and be wary of the chilli sauce; the stuff they use is lethal. 

See our full Kentish Town area guide
