There’s a reason why this new joint is so popular: in the kitchen are Brat alumni Ben Allen as head chef and sous chef Ed Jennings. Similar to Brat, Allen and Jennings’ food sits in the wheelhouse of modern British and European-inspired sharing plates. The eats here shouldn't be taken lightly – this is rich, interesting food, elegantly presented. Think braised leeks and mushrooms with a gut-punchingly good pecorino sauce, or a perfectly-balanced pollock crudo. Get stuck into sizable sharing plates such as a massive sea bream or hunk of ox cheek. Sublime.