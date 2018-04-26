The best restaurants in Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf is getting glitzier by the day. You can head to E14 for more than just a business meeting – the steakhouses built for buttering-up clients are still there, but now there's a grungy rooftop street food park in among all the skyscrapers, and an urban farm, and a restaurant serving one of the city's best dishes. If you're in the area, or you're about to be – here are 14 restaurants worthy of that long lunch.