The best restaurants in Hackney

Hackney – that inner-north-inner-east patch of London – is edgy, sleek and home to some of the city's most exciting restaurants. With everything from swish restaurants to new-age gastropubs and dumplings, you'll never be short of eating options if you're in the area and need a feed. Here are 22 places for your consideration – in Shoreditch, Dalston, Hoxton, Hackney Wick and the many other suburbs that make up this very liveable London borough. Go east(ish) and eat.