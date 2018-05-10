The best restaurants in Hackney
Where to eat in the gentrified hipster heartland that we call Hackney.
Hackney – that inner-north-inner-east patch of London – is edgy, sleek and home to some of the city's most exciting restaurants. With everything from swish restaurants to new-age gastropubs and dumplings, you'll never be short of eating options if you're in the area and need a feed. Here are 22 places for your consideration – in Shoreditch, Dalston, Hoxton, Hackney Wick and the many other suburbs that make up this very liveable London borough. Go east(ish) and eat.
The best restaurants in Hackney
Autumn Yard
An all-encompassing warehouse space with a wildly distracting open kitchen, this Hackney hangout is big on breakfast, brunch and lunch/early supper. There’s something for everyone here, whether you crave blueberry muffins, an aubergine bhaji burger, sweetcorn fritters or a plate of roast chicken.
The Bread Station
Hackney is awash with artisan bread these days, but this café/bakery offers something a bit different with its Danish-style yeast-free goodies. Chef Christoffer Hruskova specialises in naturally fermented organic rye loaves and wholemeal boules, although we’d die for his truly wonderful cinnamon buns and bargainous bacon butties.
The Breakfast Club
Act out your teen fantasies and wallow in ‘80s nostalgia at this cluttered, ersatz homage to John Hughes’s cult movie – and tribute to the most important meal of the day. Breakfast takes centre stage (natch), but this branch of the popular Breakfast Club chain runs right through from brunch to dinner.
Café Miami
Venue says: “Now serving milkshakes and ice cream sundaes!”
North Hackney’s latest Instagram paradise is achingly stylised but incredibly well curated – a pastel-toned brunch-based photo op complete with retro furnishings, hand-picked condiments and a menu that soaks up influences from Spain, Mexico and all in between. The waffle burgers (heart-shaped, of course) are a standout.
Hill & Szrok
A ‘master butcher and cookshop’ by day, with carcases hanging the window, Hill & Szrok morphs into a suppertime haunt later on, as its massive marble slab becomes a communal table. A short menu spells out the night’s free-range rare-breed cuts – steaks, rack of lamb, duck breast and so on.
Jim's Café
‘Easy Rider’ meets east London hipster at Jim’s Café, a greasy spoon reborn with a little help from Hackney-based motorcycle collective/online retailer Black Skulls. It’s very cool, a bit ‘Twin Peaks’ and custom-built for the neighbourhood with its modish ‘breakfast plates’, ‘all-day plates’ and potent booze.
Lardo
It’s a pizzeria, but not as we know it. Named after the cured back fat of a pig, Lardo is a cool industrial-chic space with a ‘disco ball’ oven and a menu that mixes wood-fired pizzas with hand-made pasta, trendy salads, spuntini, salumi and small plates. Lardo is bang on for weekend brunch too.
The Laughing Heart
The flawlessly chic mezzanine space above The Laughing Heart’s cave-of-wonders wine shop is manna for Hackney Road’s late-night drinkers, with its epic list of organic sips and intriguing menu of Asian-inflected pan-European small plates. The name? It’s the title of an American poem.
Morito Hackney Road
A completely different kettle of salt cod to its sibling in EC1, this branch of Spanish/North African hybrid Morito is an expansive, high-ceilinged concrete-chic space – civilised and minimalist, with a menu of sassy small plates backed by dukkah for dipping and pomegranate cocktails for sipping.
My Neighbours the Dumplings
A former pop-up offering dim sum-style dining for local hipsters, MNTD’s watchword is definitely not ‘authenticity’. Still, the dumplings are excellent, with handmade pastry and irreproachable fillings like the Siu Mai Classic (pork and prawn). We’re also fans of the fusion salads and the matcha rice pudding with coconut jam.
Nest
Like your plates small and your options smaller? Then you’ll love Nest with its seven-dish no-choice seasonal menu and its limited opening times. Huge plus points for the three fizzingly enthusiastic owners, the funky soundtrack, the plain bistro furniture and all-round feel-good vibe.
Palm Vaults
Venue says: “Independent cafe and catering company.”
Plants, plants everywhere… tumbling from the ceiling, sprouting from pots, lurking in corners. If that’s not enough, the menu at Hackney’s most ‘colourful’ café (we don’t mean that as a euphemism) is loaded with flexible meat-free possibilities. Expect anything from spinach dhal to cashew-milk mochas and colourfully jazzed-up coffees.
Randy's Wing Bar
Former street-food upstart Randy’s now has a permanent roost by the canal in Hackney Wick, and its wings are the business. Try the BBQ-slathered Kansas option, sweet ‘n’ sticky Korean-style Gangnam or harissa-infused Casablanca with pomegranate seeds. Bag a deckchair by the water when the sun’s out.
Rawduck
Now quacking away merrily in its nest near London Fields, Rawduck does duty as a morning café, post-work wine bar and everything in between. Expect a freewheeling global menu stuffed with unlikely partnerships (salted ox cheek, peas, rice and horseradish, say), plus trademark drinks, fermentations and natural wines.
The Spread Eagle
London’s first vegan pub has installed the trailblazers from Club Mexicana to manage its food – so expect the unexpected. The fish tacos are made from tofu, the burritos are filled with BBQ pulled jackfruit and they even know how to create fake scallops. To drink? Vegan-friendly beers, wines and egg-free tequila sours.
Temple of Hackney
A virtuous vegan ‘chicken shop’ (yes, you heard right), born out of the Temple of Seitan street stall. It’s all about ‘meaty’ wheat gluten here, whether you order peppery popcorn-style nuggets, battered strips or a burger. Blaring music, no indoor seating, no booze.
Tuyo
It’s not quite the Med, but with its picturesque views of the Regent’s Canal and a menu of subtly flavoured small plates, greenery-garlanded Tuyo gives Hackney a sunny taste of the real thing. Open all day, it wheels out charcuterie, pinchos, mezze classics and other communal pleasures.
The Vincent
A sheeny all-day eatery from the guys behind the glorious Sebright Arms in Bethnal Green, The Vincent serves up everything from late breakfasts to dinners with lots of inventive veggie/vegan trickery – don’t miss the fish-free ‘vegeree’. Just add the now-obligatory craft beers and fun cocktails.
Yard Sale Pizza
Famous for being the pizza place where Macaulay Culkin’s band played an impromptu show, this low-fi neighbourhood eatery deals in double-fermented stone-baked pizzas with leftfield toppings and punning names – try the Harlamb Shake with harissa lamb, goats’ cheese and guindilla chillies. Eat in with pokey bottled beers or use the takeaway counter.
Want to dig a little deeper? Try Dalston
The best restaurants in Dalston
Dalston may be known for its buzzing bars and thriving nightlife spots, but its dining-out scene is just as exciting.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Roast
As the hordes of Borough Marketeers stuff their faces while standing up, above them in the elegant mezzanine Floral Hall is the more refined eating option – the staunchly British Roast, which feels like the perfect restaurant to have at the heart of London’s larder. The formal operation (precise service, gleaming tableware on white cloths) contrasts with the generally jolly crowd, who rock up for special occasions and family get-togethers in often casual clobber. It’s a very pleasant place for a long lunch or luxurious breakfast. You’d be disappointed if the roasts themselves weren’t up to scratch – but they’re among the city’s best. Free-range pork belly with apple sauce, Goosnargh chicken with bread sauce, or blackface lamb with mint relish all appear. These are bracketed with sophisticated starters (we had grilled sardines with pickled beetroot and blood orange), and grown-up versions of British puds. Visit on a Sunday, as many do, and the menu is restricted to £37.50 for three courses, which although very filling seems rather steep – indeed, prices across the board aren’t especially economical. Still, Roast is right at home amid the food-focused throng of Borough Market.
Venue says: “It’s mid-afternoon and you fancy a cuppa and a slice of cake (or four). A sandwich? A scone? Check out our afternoon tea, 3-5pm, Mon-Fri.”