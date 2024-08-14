Subscribe
hype dish, pockets, falafel
Photograph: Andy Parsons
Photograph: Andy Parsons

The best falafel in London

From Lebanese restaurants to Palestinian take-out spots

Leonie Cooper
Edited by Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
There’s no denying it. The mighty deep-fried chick pea-based snack that is falafel is one of the finest fast foods in the world. In London, this Middle Eastern street food with Egyptian roots can come as part of a mezze platter at posh restaurant or popped in a pitta at more casual hole-in-the-wall take-out joint. Crunchy on the outside and herby and moist in the middle, we have munched our way through the citys best to bring you a list of Londons most fabulous falafel. 

RECOMMENDED: The best Lebanese restaurants in London.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

The best falafel in London

1. Pockets

  • Middle Eastern
  • London Fields
  • price 1 of 4
Pockets
Pockets
Photograph: Andy Parsons

This former falafel street food stand's first permanent kitchen still brings in the queues for one the best falafel pitta in London. The falafel itself are made with loads of herbs, which helps to keep the falafel fluffy inside. They're then fried at a high heat so that they go crispy without getting oily inside. And with battered fried potatoes, alongside in-house made fresh houmous, tahini, a herby green sauce, red zhug (a spicy chilli sauce) and amba, a pickled mango sauce, the extras here really are extra. 

2. Hiba Express

  • Lebanese
  • Holborn
  • price 2 of 4
Hiba Express
Hiba Express
Hiba Express

A bright, colourful restaurant on High Holborn, specialising in traditional Lebanese and Palestinian dishes, where dishes range from hot and cold mezze, grills and shawarma wraps to Palestinian salads, sambousek, various fatayer, marinated cutlets of lamb and mousakaat batinjan - a dish of fried aubergines baked with tomato, onion, chickpeas, green chilli and red peppers. Most importantly though, they serve some of the best falafel in London – verdantly packed with herbs and delicately spiced, with the coating the ideal level of crisp.

3. Beirut Kitchen

Beirut Kitchen
Beirut Kitchen
Photograph: Grace Beard

Find this excellent falafel stand every weekday lunchtime on Earlham Street in Covent Garden. The long lines prove that Beirut Kitchen know exactly what its doing. Falafel mix is scooped up and fried to golden-brown perfection, then stuffed into a soft flatbread with crunchy sour pickles, hummus, buttery tahini, salad and chilli sauce. Got an extra quid? Opt for extra toppings: you can’t go wrong with the grilled cauliflower. 

4. Nandine

  • Camberwell
  • price 2 of 4
Nandine
Nandine
Photograph: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

This family-run spot in Camberwell serves up some of the best Kurdish food in the city, with falafel mezze one of the stars of the show. Run by chef Pary Baban and her sons Rang and Raman, the restaurant is a nourishing whirl of smoke, sumac and sweet, sweet baklava. Don't also miss the the house fries: picture-perfect chips flecked with tamarind-and-pink-yoghurt sauce, spices, sesame and herbs. The Vestry Road location is the original spot, but there's another outlet on Camberwell Church Street, too.

5. Comptoir Libanais

  • Lebanese
  • South Kensington
  • price 1 of 4
Comptoir Libanais
Comptoir Libanais
Patricia Tobin

The aesthetic at this South Kensington outpost of Comptoir Libanais - one of many now in London - is as colourful as the Middle Eastern food in which it specialises. The food - much of which is sitting appetisingly behind a glass counter - offers a whistle-stop tour of classic Middle Eastern cuisine, from houmous, labneh, tabbouleh and fattoush to sambousek, wraps, salads, meats cooked on the grill, and, of course, falafel.

6. Mr Falafel

  • Street food
  • Shepherd’s Bush

With a name like Mr Falafel, youd expect a pretty decent offering of the stuff, and this Palestinian spot in New Shepherds Bush Market doesnt disappoint. All veggie – and mostly vegan – these falafel wraps come with fried aubergine, hummus, tomatoes, pickled turnips and cucumbers, lettuce, parsley and tahina sauce as standard, with options to add fried cauliflower and potatoes, avocado, halloumi, feta and loads more. 

7. Yalla Yalla

  • Lebanese
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Yalla Yalla
Yalla Yalla
Rob Greig / Time Out

As good as ever – this Middle Eastern café continues to satisfy with outstanding food and tip-top service. Long tables dominate the airy dining space, and there are seats where you can eat alfresco while puffing on a hookah pipe. The atmosphere suits the menu: a casual mix of mezze, mains and wraps. Wrap platters are a great option. Served with hummus and Lebanese salad, the falafel platter is £13.75. Then treat yourself to a refreshing bowl of mohalabiya, a milk pudding from Damascus with pomegranate seeds and syrup.

Book online

8. Al Waha

  • Lebanese
  • Notting Hill
Al Waha
Al Waha

This long-established Westbourne Grove stalwart continues to produce Lebanese cooking of the highest order. Inside the smallish corner premises, a profusion of plants, seating on different levels and professional and friendly staff make for an atmosphere that, while not exactly informal, is comfortable. mezze range from £6-9.50, but three can be ordered for £21.99. Choose from classic options such as hummus, falafel, and tabbouleh, to less familiar dishes like salatate el-rahib (smoked aubergine with peppers, tomatoes, spring onion and garlic) and kalaj, baked bread topped with halloumi.  

9. Ranoush Juice

  • Lebanese
  • Edgware Road
Ranoush Juice
Ranoush Juice
© Ming Tang-Evans

An Edgware Road staple, this narrow space has room for a few tables down one side and a couple on the rowdy pavement, but it’s mostly about takeaway – expect boozy queues stretching out of the door at peak evening times. A truly great place to grab a quick falafel or shawarma.

10. Bubula

  • Middle Eastern
  • Spitalfields

A vegetarian, Middle Eastern restaurant in Spitalfields with chefs from The Palomar and Berber & Q (and with an outpost on Poland Street in Soho too), at Bubula the falafel come with tahini, amba, za’atar and sumac onions. Divine. 

