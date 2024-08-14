This former falafel street food stand's first permanent kitchen still brings in the queues for one the best falafel pitta in London. The falafel itself are made with loads of herbs, which helps to keep the falafel fluffy inside. They're then fried at a high heat so that they go crispy without getting oily inside. And with battered fried potatoes, alongside in-house made fresh houmous, tahini, a herby green sauce, red zhug (a spicy chilli sauce) and amba, a pickled mango sauce, the extras here really are extra.
There’s no denying it. The mighty deep-fried chick pea-based snack that is falafel is one of the finest fast foods in the world. In London, this Middle Eastern street food with Egyptian roots can come as part of a mezze platter at posh restaurant or popped in a pitta at more casual hole-in-the-wall take-out joint. Crunchy on the outside and herby and moist in the middle, we have munched our way through the city’s best to bring you a list of London’s most fabulous falafel.
