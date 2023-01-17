London
London Classes, Pottery Class, Time Out London
Courtesy: Airbnb Experiences

The best classes in London

Keen to learn a new skill? Here are the best classes in London, whatever your interests

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Alex Floyd-Douglass
There’s nothing quite like brushing up on a new language or trying your hand at a sip-and-paint session in the city, is there? And that’s why we’re here to show you the best London has to offer. From silver ring-making in the Oxo Tower to pottery classes, dance classes, or learning how to podcast (as it’s so on-trend right now), these are the best classes in London. Now, all you have to do is decide which ones you want to try. We’d be lying if we said the churros-and-chocolate-on-a-boat wasn’t a firm favourite, but who are we kidding? We’d do them all.

The best classes in London, ranked

Design your own silver ring with the Ringsmiths at Oxo Tower Wharf
Courtesy: Airbnb Experiences

1. Design your own silver ring with the Ringsmiths at Oxo Tower Wharf

If you’re a jewellery lover and you’d like to try your hand at designing and making your own, this ring-making class is one of the best Airbnb Experiences around. Located in the renowned Oxo Tower in central, this London class offer a 2.5-hour workshop where you’ll have the opportunity to craft your own sterling silver ring courtesy of Ringsmiths. You’ll learn everything from forging to soldering and have the option of creating one wide hammered band or two fine-hammered stacking rings. Additional extras include gold plating, which can take up to three weeks to finish.

Make sushi with a Japanese chef
Courtesy: Airbnb Experiences

2. Make sushi with a Japanese chef

There’s no denying that one of the most beautiful things about London is its cosmopolitan nature – especially when it comes to food. From British classics to fusion cuisines throughout the capital, you’re spoilt for choice. And that’s why we think learning how to make sushi directly from the mastery of a Japanese chef is a must-do class in London. Located in Hammersmith’s Suzu House, this particular Airbnb Experiences class offers the chance to learn how to make four types of sushi, including fan favourites such as nigiri and hosomaki. Oh, and if you’re vegan, vegetarian, gluten-, dairy- or nut-free, no worries. The chef will make a plan for you. Kanpai!

Join an introduction to pottery workshop
Courtesy: Airbnb Experiences

3. Join an introduction to pottery workshop

Looking for a crash course in pottery? This London workshop is perfect for anyone looking to explore their pottery curiosities as any (or no) experience is welcome here. This class offers a three-hour introduction to the wonders of pottery where you’ll get the chance to learn how to work with clay from start to finish. You’ll also learn different hand-building and throwing techniques before you’ll get to apply your knowledge in real-time. During the workshop, you’re invited to experiment with the clay as much as you like as you’ll ultimately be creating something handmade and personal to you. Fancy a cuppa, anyone?

4. Become a graphic design master with this 135-course package

Keen to get your graphic design skills up to scratch? Check out Time Out Offers’ own Adobe web and graphic design master package – with over 135 courses to choose from. Learn how to use industry-standard software and cover the basics, before heading over to the more advanced courses where you’ll get to know your way around Photoshop, Illustrator and more. The course offers a full 12 months of access – that should be enough time to become an Adobe master by then, right?

5. Host your own podcast with this ultimate podcast course

Hopping on the podcast trend? If like us, you’ve found podcasts to be the ultimate commuter companion, it might be time to take it to the next level and create your own. By taking this online course, you can learn how to create and market your very own podcast from scratch. From sourcing guests and working on partnerships to building your brand and its community, this course covers all you need to know about the podcasting world. The best part? It’s an absolute steal at just £16. All that’s left to do is to start practising your phone voice. The smoother the better, we hear.

Sip drinks and paint canvases in the city
Courtesy: Airbnb Experiences

6. Sip drinks and paint canvases in the city

This one’s for the creative boozers out there. Now, booze is not a prerequisite – it’s BYOB and non-alcoholic drinks are also an option – but there’s something quite hilarious about sipping on a bevvy while attempting to paint a masterpiece. Located in the heart of Spitalfields, this unique London class offers a two-hour session where all canvases, acrylic paints and any other art materials are ready and waiting for you to begin creating. The best part? The vibes are great so whether you bring your gang along or not, you’re almost guaranteed to make new friends here. Cheers to that.

Learn to screenprint in Hackney
Courtesy: Airbnb Experiences

7. Learn to screenprint in Hackney

Keen to push your imagination to the next level? This screenprinting class in Hackney offers a wonderful space to get creative and learn an incredibly unique new skill. The host will guide you through the screenprinting process, starting with a sample print on fabric to help spark your creativity. From here, you’ll play with carving out paper stencil designs using a scalpel before getting ready to print your final design onto the choice of a tea towel or a tote bag – we know which one we’d choose. All inks used are solvent-free and water-based, and no experience is necessary. What’s more to love?

8. Learn Italian with level one and level two online language courses

If you’re hoping to spend a summer of love in Italy, why not learn the language of romance while you’re at it? This epic language course from Time Out Offers gives you the opportunity to learn how to speak – and understand – Italian at both level one and the slightly more advanced level two. Study from anywhere in the world using the online course and receive a certificate once you’ve completed it – although there’s lifetime access if you need it. How’s that for (relatively) instant gratification? Order now and you’ll be talking la lingua in no time. Ciao.

9. Cook and eat churros in a houseboat on the Thames

Yes, churros and chocolate served on a boat is an actual class… in London… with free cava. Hosted by Tere and Colin on their picturesque houseboat, you’ll learn all there is to know about churros while chatting to their very friendly ragdoll cat – if you’re allergic, please consider this in advance. As for the class, simply put it’s two hours of pastry-making delights. From kneading the dough to frying the churros, you’ll be a Spanish-Portuguese cuisine expert in no time. The best part? Revelling in your delectable desserts while overlooking the Thames. Delicioso indeed.

10. Join a beginner's guide to acrylic paint pouring

Acrylic paint pouring might not sound like an actual thing, but believe us, it is. Considered a relatively new art medium thanks to the likes of social media creatives, paint pouring is both calming and creative exercise that provides an easy alternative to more advanced art-based classes in London. This particular class offers two ways to pour paint onto your canvas, involving ring pouring and flip cup pouring – two different techniques that produce unique masterpieces for you to take home. This is the perfect class to do with a group of friends for a birthday or simply a weekend activity – or alone, if you’re in need of some mindfulness.

11. Learn how to make pasta at an Italian cooking class

If raw fish isn’t quite your vibe and you’re more of a pasta human, Class Bento’s Italian Cooking Class offering is one of the best foodie classes in London. Nestled in the heart of Wandsworth, the Avenue Cooking Skill offers a three-course cooking workshop with – in true Italian style – an Aperol Spritz on arrival. Booze is unlimited across the three hours you’ll be cooking up your Italian storm, while the menu ranges from pasta, risotto, gnocchi and desserts such as tiramisu and panna cotta. Certain menus can be adapted to suit a vegetarian/gluten-free diet on request – but it’s best to check in advance. Other add-ons include the Avenue’s cookbook, apron and cancellation cover – in case you’re not 100% sure you’ll make it. Buon appetito!

12. Explore aromatherapy in a candle-making class

Ever wondered why the candles you buy don’t last or, frankly, smell awful? Well, the folks at Yougi may have an answer for you. After realising the number of terrible candles out in the world, they chose to create their own candles – paraffin-free and filled with wholesome fragrance. Lucky for you, they’re offering up an aromatherapy candle-making class right from their studios in Deptford. This Class Bento offering is 75 minutes long, and you’ll get taken all the way through the candle-making process. You’ll learn about the calming effects of aromatherapy and essential oils – before learning about various fragrance families and what top, heart and base notes are so you can create the candle of your dreams. Anyone got a light?

13. Write beautiful letters with this brush lettering class

Ever wanted to design a hand-written card yourself? Well, now’s your chance. The beginner’s guide to brush lettering is an incredible class in London that will teach you all you need to know when it comes to brushing letters. In your craft kit, you’ll receive eight brush markers, one A5 notebook, an A4 bleed-proof paper pad, luggage tags, and a template for guidance. It’s recommended for right-handed beginners but if you’re a leftie, give them a call to see if they can help you out. Ready to write your next Valentine’s Day card? We think so.

