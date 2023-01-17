The best classes in London

1. Design your own silver ring with the Ringsmiths at Oxo Tower Wharf
If you’re a jewellery lover and you’d like to try your hand at designing and making your own, this ring-making class is one of the best Airbnb Experiences around. Located in the renowned Oxo Tower in central, this London class offer a 2.5-hour workshop where you’ll have the opportunity to craft your own sterling silver ring courtesy of Ringsmiths. You’ll learn everything from forging to soldering and have the option of creating one wide hammered band or two fine-hammered stacking rings. Additional extras include gold plating, which can take up to three weeks to finish.