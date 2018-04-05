London theatre for toddlers and young children
Let a trained professional do the entertaining at these theatre shows for toddlers and little ones
London's vibrant theatre scene even includes the odd show for babies; by the time your kids have become toddlers they'll find themselves spoilt for choice at venues like the Little Angel Theatre and the Unicorn Theatre, which regularly host shows aimed for ages three and up..
If you're planning ahead for the school holidays, you can also check out top 10 children's theatre shows this half-term and our 101 things to do in London with kids.
Theatre for young children
The Singing Mermaid
Stage adaptations of the works of prodigiously popular picture book author Julia Donaldson – she of ‘The Gruffalo’ – are common…
Advertising
Sensacional
This interactive sound and light show for toddlers from Spanish company Imaginart invites audiences aged 18 months-to three-years to don a white suits and become part of a digital world of shapes and squiggles.
Not Now, Bernard
David McKee's much-loved picture book is the story of a boy who's found a monster in the garden, but his parents are too busy to listen to him. The Unicorn's stage version of 'Not Now, Bernard' is directed by Sarah Argent ('Baby Show', 'Seesaw'). Ages three-plus.
Advertising
'The English National Ballet School's attempting to get the kids into ballet with this production of 'Swan Lake' - and failing by the looks of it. Having just left my wife and 3 year old son, who travelled 2 hours across London standing at the door having been told the shows cancelled, no email notice, no extra performance being put on, and him asking 'why wont that man let us see the show?'.
A refund has been offered but it's not about the money. As an entry level experience to the ballet for my son this has left a bitter taste for him, and they wonder why kids would rather sit on an xbox or read about Kim Kardashian's hair colour.
Very very disappointing.