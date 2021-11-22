After the misery of 2020, London's theatres are back to their best for Christmas 2021, with a spectacular array of shows for all comers. Whether it's a cutesy puppet show for toddlers, a traditional family trip to see a pantomime, or a dazzling night at the circus, our guide to Christmas theatre in London has got you covered.
All of London’s great neighbourhood theatres will be putting on their usual pantomimes, so check out our comprehensive panto guide for the best places to sample this most entirely British of festive traditions. But if fabulous dames and shouts of ‘He's BEHIND you!’ aren't your particular bag of brussel sprouts, then don't worry: there’s something out there for all tastes.
Read on for more info on the best festive shows out there, whether they're at London's biggest venues or in teeny-tiny pub theatres. Or for a comprehensive guide to what's on right now, keep an eye on the latest theatre openings.
