London
Timeout
reindeer, christmas lights

Things to do on Boxing Day 2021 in London

The festive fun doesn’t end with Christmas Day. Make the most of the holidays with great things to do on Boxing Day

Written by
Chris Waywell
&
Time Out London Things To Do
As you come round from your turkey-and-‘Home Alone’ stupor, don’t write off Boxing Day. There are always lots of great things to do in London on December 26. 

Take a hangover-busting winter walk through one of London’s glorious green spaces; gawp at the city’s eyebending Christmas light displays; or go to a panto (cos you couldn’t last year, remember?). This year, let’s make December 26 great again.

RECOMMENDED: Find more festive fun with our full guide to Christmas in London.

Things to do on Boxing Day in London

Christmas shows in London 2021
Photo by Johan Persson

  • Theatre

After the misery of 2020, London's theatres are back to their best for Christmas 2021, with a spectacular array of shows for all comers. Whether it's a cutesy puppet show for toddlers, a traditional family trip to see a pantomime, or a dazzling night at the circus, our guide to Christmas theatre in London has got you covered. 

All of London’s great neighbourhood theatres will be putting on their usual pantomimes, so check out our comprehensive panto guide for the best places to sample this most entirely British of festive traditions. But if fabulous dames and shouts of ‘He's BEHIND you!’ aren't your particular bag of brussel sprouts, then don't worry: there’s something out there for all tastes. 

Read on for more info on the best festive shows out there, whether they're at London's biggest venues or in teeny-tiny pub theatres. Or for a comprehensive guide to what's on right now, keep an eye on the latest theatre openings.

RECOMMENDED: Get ready for Christmas in London with our guide

Skate at Somerset House
© Life After Print Ltd.

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Aldwych

What's a London Christmas, without Somerset House's iconic ice rink? Skate around the grand neoclassical courtyard on this huge, 900-square-metre outdoor rink, with a 40ft Christmas tree plonked in the middle for maximum Insta-potential. This year brings a new partnership with Moët & Chandon – and to get even more in the festive spirit, tunes will be blasting, Hotel Chocolat will be hosting a selection of gifts, and tasty food and drink will be available to feast on. 

Wheelchair users can skate on any session as well as on dedicated wheelchair user sessions.

Find more places to go ice skating in London

Buy ticket
Lightopia
Photo: Getty

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

Lightopia London is an immersive illumination experience in Crystal Palace. This year’s all-new display features interactive lights and lanterns that together create a multi-sensory wintry wonderland.

The light trail includes 22 trees representing unity and growth. This year, visitors can walk a two-kilometre trail to experience the unique display, which includes lit-up water and lasers. Tickets are available on the Lightopia website. Blow those Boxing Day cobwebs away.

Lightopia is the perfect place to really immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit. The festival will run through January 2, so don’t miss this award-winning light experience.

 

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
Photograph: IMG

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hyde Park

The Grinch would have a real job stealing all the Christmas from Hyde Park’s huge tribute to festive fun. The annual favourite is back for its fifteenth year in 2021. Entry to Winter Wonderland is free during off-peak hours and either £5 or £7.50 during peak times, and you can head along for cheerily lit fairground rides, a child-friendly Santa Land (including Santa’s grotto) and quaint Christmas markets. It’s a real treat for anyone wanting to get into the festive spirit – as long as you’re ready to hear all those songs as you potter around. 

Other highlights of Hyde Park’s annual Christmas treat include circuses and the biggest outdoor rink in the UK – it surrounds the Victorian bandstand and is illuminated with more than 100,000 lights. There's also the Real Ice Slide, ice sculpting workshops and a German-style Bavarian Village full of frothing steins and live music.

The usual line-up of rollercoasters and fairground rides are sure to keep thrill-seekers happy. A good alternative for those who prefer to stay on solid ground is the selection of themed bars with real fires, except for the Bar Ice (for obvious structural reasons) where even the glasses you drink from are made of ice. This year features extra measures, including reduced capacity and staggered entry times, to keep the site Covid secure.

If you’re skating, be aware that while there’s no minimum age for skaters, under-12s must be accompanied by someone 16 or over and the smallest skates for hire are children's size 9 (adult skates go up to size 13). You can use your own skates as long as they’re not speed skates. Wheelchair users are welcome on the ice. There are also ice guides who can look after groups of up to 15 skaters at a time (for an additional charge).

Find more festive fun with our guide to Christmas in London.

Buy ticket
Family Christmas shows in London 2021

  • Theatre
  • Children's

As the wintry nights draw in, get a cosy festive glow at one of London’s many joyful kid-friendly Christmas shows, whether you’ve got your inner child or actual children in tow. Traditionally, the first port of call for anyone who wants to keep grannies, dads and toddlers on side is visit to the pantomime: if that’s what you're after, check out our comprehensive guide to the best pantos across London. But there plenty of other ways to keep everyone aged one to 101 entertained with a Christmassy theatre trip.

From the fringe to the West End, London's theatre scene is bursting with family-friendly shows that are bright and silly enough to delight kids, while offering enough wit, subtlety and festive nostalgia to satisfy adults too. Whether you’re after an all-singing, all-dancing musical spectacular, an adaptation of a much-loved children’s classic, or a thrilling circus adventure, London’s theatres have got you (and your family) covered. Here’s our guide to planning the perfect family theatre trip this festive season.   

We’ll be updating this page as more shows are announced 

Are you after a show that's squarely aimed at kids? Check out our full guide to children’s Christmas shows in London 

Kew Gardens Light Trail
Photograph: Richard Haughton

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Who needs actual flowers and glorious SAD-dispelling sunshine when you can goggle at gigantic light-up blooms, against a backdrop of fairy-lit trees?

Each year’s Kew display is bigger and more awe-inspiring than the year before. This time round, there’s a focus on the majesty of the gardens’ central lake, which has been decked out with glowing stars and highlighted with lasers that fill the night sky. 

There’s also a brand new attraction for 2021: ‘Spheric’ is an installation by Mandylights that creates a dome of more than 2,000 individually controlled LED pixels, set in a pool of water to create a mirrored illusion.  

This year’s Christmas at Kew also features all the usual enchantments of Richmond's biggest festive night out: hot chocolate, sweet treats, festive bangers piped through the air. Tickets typically sell fast, so book quickly before your Christmas-light-related dreams vanish in the twinkling of an eye. 

From £21.50. Book here

 

The best green spaces for winter walks in London
Photograph: RBG Kew

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Yes it's cold out. Yes the trees are bare. Yes, even the birds sound a bit depressed. But we're lucky to have some amazing parks in London, and walking around in them (as long as you live close by) is one of the only things you're currently allowed to do. So get out there and enjoy some bracing green space. Remember that many public toilets remain closed in the capital, and do keep up with all the rules around moving around the city under social distancing. 

RECOMMENDED: Seven of London's prettiest walks

Ice skating in London
Photograph: Queen’s House Ice Rink

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating

Ice skating rinks are now closed from Dec 20, while London is under Tier 4 restrictions. 

Don’t listen to the hearsay. Christmas is not cancelled. Okay, Winter Wonderland is. But there will still be Christmas lights, there will still be seasonal music played two months too early, and there will be skating, damn it, even if it’s on a sparsely populated, socially distanced rink. 

London might be in Tier 3, but there are still covid-safe ice rinks open in the capital. Whether you can pirouette like Michelle Kwan or just slip around like Bambi, there’s a rink for everyone in London. We might have to book well in advance, but we can’t be stopped – skaters gonna skate! 

London’s most cosy pubs

  • Bars and pubs

Lounge around on roughed-up sofas and bask in the glow of a burning fire – these cosy London pubs are crying out to be treated like your home away from home in the autumn months. Whether you want to get warmed-up after a brisk walk through Hampstead Heath or you feel like getting all aglow while in Soho, these pubs will work wonders on your post-summer, not-quite-winter complexion. 

From creakingly old inns with nooks for hiding away from the London fog to modern pubs that know how to turn on the warming charm, find somewhere in the capital to get seriously cosy over autumnal ales and hot toddies

Christmas lights in London
© Andrew Lalchan

  • Things to do

London is at its most bling this time of year, when the city becomes covered in glittering decorations and glowing bulbs. There’s nothing lovelier than walking round the city taking in the sparkling sights on Boxing Day. If you live local to central London, it’s the perfect way to add some sparkle to your daily walk. Remember, always try to stay at a 2m distance from anyone outside your social bubble. 

The magical Queen’s House ice rink is coming back this winter
Photograph: Royal Museums Greenwich

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

For fans of ice (not in the methamphetamine/diamonds sense), this year is already looking a whole lot more chilled than 2020. Not only is ‘Frozen: The Musical’ storming the West End stage (read our review here), but several of the city’s seasonal ice rinks that didn’t happen last year for obvious reasons have now announced their winter seasons. The magical courtyard classic that is SKATE at Somerset House is coming in November, complete with DJ lates and the rest. The rink at the Natural History Museum is back for its swansong season before it melts away for ever to become a sustainable urban garden. And now the Queen’s House in Greenwich has announced that its rink will be returning too.

So, why should you go on a crisp winter evening to a dramatically landscaped UNESCO World Heritage Site to skate in the shadow of England's finest piece of seventeenth-century Palladian architecture created for a fairytale queen? Erm, let’s have a little think, shall we?

There is no doubt that the Queen’s House ice rink is one of London’s most captivatingly beautiful. It might not have the cool-factor (no pun intended) of SKATE, or the tourist chops of the NHM, but for purists, it’s pretty perfect, and it always looks dazzling. 

Okay, so the food and drink options here aren’t quite as chichi as some of its competitors, but unlike the Strand or South Kensington, there are plenty of good local options in Greenwich to provide you with mulled wine and other warming treats. And it’s a wonderful place for a winter walk afterwards. South to the Pole!

The Queen’s House Ice Rink, Park Row, SE10. Nov 18-Jan 9 2022. Adults from £15, children from £8.50. Book here.

Stuff to do in London this weekend.

Christmas has already dropped at Fortnum & Mason.

Eltham Palace

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Eltham

Winter walks don’t get more stunning than a stroll through the grounds of Eltham Palace. So, lucky us, because it’s open on Boxing Day.

 

Book online
The Natural History Museum’s ice rink is coming back for one final winter season
Photograph: Natural History Museum

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

A staple of London’s winter activities scene will be returning to us from October – but it’ll be your last time to enjoy its icy charms. 

The ice rink at the Natural History Museum will take up residence at the South Kensington venue for a final season this year before it gets transformed into a new urban garden. That means you have from October 22 to January 16 to cram in as many festive skate sessions as you can. 

Next year, the area usually occupied by the rink will become a fully accessible green space that the museum hopes will help visitors learn about the diversity of our planet, while also offering scientists a chance to develop best practices to protect our urban nature. The plans have been informed by a number of aims, including creating a sustainable design and protecting and increasing existing wildlife and biodiversity. 

It’s important stuff – especially given our planet’s climate crisis – but we will miss gliding (or attempting to) around the ice, 30ft Christmas tree twinkling away in the centre.

If you need to get one last skate in before our icy friend departs us forever, you can cop tickets on the Natural History Museum website – and they'll only set you back £11.50 for adults or £8 for kids. 

Cromwell Road, South Kensington, SW7 5BD

The seven best bits of the Natural History Museum

Here are London's 10 best museums

The 50 best Christmas movies

  • Film

In the last few years, the Christmas movie has made a comeback. Thanks to our insatiable appetite for content, Netflix has hunkered down and produced an avalanche of schmaltzy Christmas rom-coms, many of which inexplicably feature ‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens. 

Like a bowl of Christmas pud, some of them might be too much if you’re lacking a sweet tooth. Nevertheless, their influence seems to have rubbed off. Last year gave us ‘Last Christmas’, a London-set festive romantic comedy that made a valiant attempt to dethrone ‘Love Actually’ from its position as the polarising Christmas favourite.

Of course, 2020 will not be packed with Christmas markets or trips to the panto, so you might be after some festive films to keep you entertained this year. With that in mind, we’ve counted down the most charming, entertaining and occasionally even terrifying festive movies. From demonic Santas and home-invading thieves to feelgood fireside frolics, Christmas songsice-skating escapades and enough hot chocolate to drown an elf, our cinematic sack is bulging with treats.

RECOMMENDED: Find more festive fun with our guide to Christmas in London

See London sparkle on Boxing Day

More Christmas? Check out the best lights in London

  • Things to do

There’s nothing like the sparkle of London’s Christmas lights to give the city an instant festive makeover. Why not plan an outing to gaze upon Christmas lights in London ahead of a spot of ice skating or hitting the Christmas shops?

Read more
