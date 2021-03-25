We’re lucky to have so many parks and green spaces on our doorstep in London. But if you’ve visited Kew Gardens more times than you can count, and the sellers at Columbia Road flower market know you by name, perhaps it’s time to venture further afield to get your floral kicks.

Fortunately, day trips from London will be on the cards again. Under the latest UK lockdown easing roadmap, the ‘stay local’ order will be dropped from April 12 meaning travelling on day trips and overnight stays in self-catered accommodation (including Airbnbs and campsites) will be allowed. From May 17 we should also be able to stay in hotels, hostels and B&Bs.

That means we’ll be able to explore everything from rambling rose gardens and exotic glasshouses to woodland walks and PYO flower farms. Here’s all the inspiration you need to start planning your next blooming beautiful day trip that will bring out your inner floriculturist (oh, and they’ll make amazing Instagram fodder too…).

Please note: Facilities and businesses in the towns and villages we mention will be closed at the moment. Government advice is to avoid public transport so don’t travel by train or bus. Please be mindful of the people who live locally. If you decide to travel, check whether car parks are open before you set off and adhere to social distancing guidelines on your visit.



