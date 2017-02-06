10 ways California is 'out of control'

It doesn't take a former reality show host and Miss Universe producer to tell us what we already know: California is out of control. What, with its perennially pleasant weather and persvasive farmers' markets—seriously, how can a tomato taste that fresh?—California is a powder keg of healthy living and economic prowess. So we thought we'd take a look at some of the awesomely outlandish ways in which the birthplace of Disneyland and avocado toast is simply out of control.
1. This marijuana bouquet
Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms
An organic bouquet of cannabis buds for Valentine's Day? You had us at "organic."
2. Boozy Dole Whip
Photograph: Leslie Kalohi
The only thing that could make Dole Whip, the delightfully tangy soft serve, even better? Rum. It turns out the Disneyland Hotel has answered our prayers.
3. The record rainfall and snowpack
Everyone (mistakenly) says that L.A. is a desert, but everything is so lovely, leafy and green that we don't know what to believe anymore.
4. Beach weather in the winter
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
California, you're so out of control; do you even know what season it is?!
5. This Hyperloop test track in Hawthorne
Is this a one-mile pressurized tube or a time machine? Because it sure looks like the future.
6. Gold-topped sushi
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Go's Mart, a Canoga Park strip mall sushi restaurant, tops its rolls with flakes of 24-karat gold leaf.
7. This movie theater with three screens
Photograph: Michael Juliano
The flagship Barco Escape theater at L.A. Live has more screens than we do eyes.
8. This milkshake
We want this sugary abomination out of this Mason jar and into our bellies.
9. A 1,000-foot-high slide
Skyslide, you crazy.
10. The price of rent
Actually, maybe being out of control isn't always a good thing.
