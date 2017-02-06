10 ways California is 'out of control'

It doesn't take a former reality show host and Miss Universe producer to tell us what we already know: California is out of control. What, with its perennially pleasant weather and persvasive farmers' markets—seriously, how can a tomato taste that fresh?—California is a powder keg of healthy living and economic prowess. So we thought we'd take a look at some of the awesomely outlandish ways in which the birthplace of Disneyland and avocado toast is simply out of control.

1. This marijuana bouquet

Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms

An organic bouquet of cannabis buds for Valentine's Day? You had us at "organic."

2. Boozy Dole Whip

Photograph: Leslie Kalohi

The only thing that could make Dole Whip, the delightfully tangy soft serve, even better? Rum. It turns out the Disneyland Hotel has answered our prayers.

3. The record rainfall and snowpack

Everyone (mistakenly) says that L.A. is a desert, but everything is so lovely, leafy and green that we don't know what to believe anymore.

4. Beach weather in the winter

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

California, you're so out of control; do you even know what season it is?!

5. This Hyperloop test track in Hawthorne

Is this a one-mile pressurized tube or a time machine? Because it sure looks like the future.

6. Gold-topped sushi

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Go's Mart, a Canoga Park strip mall sushi restaurant, tops its rolls with flakes of 24-karat gold leaf.

7. This movie theater with three screens

Photograph: Michael Juliano

The flagship Barco Escape theater at L.A. Live has more screens than we do eyes.

8. This milkshake

If Lisa Frank made food, I think I just ate it. 🌈🦄 Here are the unicorn milkshake and cake from @cremeandsugaroc. 🍭 A photo posted by Jean Trinh (@jeanstrinh) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

We want this sugary abomination out of this Mason jar and into our bellies.

9. A 1,000-foot-high slide

Skyslide, you crazy.

10. The price of rent

Actually, maybe being out of control isn't always a good thing.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.