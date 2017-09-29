You've made plans to go apple picking and picked up haunted house tickets, but are far more free things to do in October before Halloween arrives. From a dragon boat festival to a free museum night, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Oct 6, 13, 20

Front Porch Cinema; Santa Monica Pier

Spend Friday evenings by the beach at this music and screening series complete with movie-themed cocktails.

Oct 6

Malibu Movie Night Under the Stars; Malibu Wines

Get in the Halloween spirit with a bottle of vino and an outdoor screening of the beloved cult classic Hocus Pocus.

Oct 7

Drive-In Movie and Car Show; Paramount Ranch

Leading up to its 90th anniversary, the ranch is hosting a drive-in movie screening of the '80s hit Back to the Future, along with a car show, movie history tours in Western Town and activities for kids.

Oct 13

L.A. Documentaries at Union Station; Union Station

Catch the first installment of Metro Art's newest series, which kicks off with a screening of Roller Dreams, a documentary that follows roller dancing culture in 1980s Venice Beach.

Oct 7

Los Angeles Dragon Boat Festival; Whittier Narrows Recreation Area

Watch as teams paddle their way across the river in the annual race, which also features lion dancers and an extravagant costume competition.

Oct 8

CicLAvia: Heart of L.A; DTLA

Pedal your way through DTLA, Chinatown, Westlake, Little Tokyo, the Arts District and Boyle Heights during the bike-friendly fest.

Oct 13

ArtNight Pasadena; Various locations in Pasadena

Explore Pasadena’s underrated bounty of museums and cultural spaces with pop-up performances across the city as well as free shuttle buses and admission to local institutions like the Norton Simon Museum and Pasadena Museum of California Art.

Oct 14, 15

Fall Festival; The Original Farmers Market

Celebrate the harvest season with carnival games, tractor pulls and a petting zoo.

Oct 14, 15

Pumpkin Festival; Brookside Park

Explore a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce castles, carnival games and seasonal crafts at this Pasadena pumpkin patch and costume parade.

Oct 19-Jan 20

Latin American Artists in the Marciano Collection; Marciano Art Foundation

View a pan-American selection of little-seen works in the new contemporary-art museum.

Oct 21, 22

Oktoberfest DTLA; Pershing Square Park

Expect traditional German fare like savory pretzels and sausages to accompany you through up to 30 beer tastings.

Oct 22

P-22 Day Festival; Griffith Park

Trace the steps of Griffith Park’s resident mountain lion during ranger walks, wildlife camera workshops and a VR river crossing.

Oct 31

West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval; West Hollywood

Dance and drink your way through West Hollywood with thousands of other (sometimes scantily) costumed revelers.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.