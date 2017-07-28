54 amazing things happening in L.A. this August 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

THINGS TO DO

Aug 3

Lucha VaVOOM; Mayan

See a physical and twisted quinceañera celebration at this exuberant edition of the high-flying wrestling-meets-burlesque show.

Aug 4

Brew at the L.A. Zoo; Los Angeles Zoo

Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during this beer-centric party.

Aug 5, 6

Avocado Festival; Angel City Brewery

Celebrate Southern California's green staple with avocado-flavored popsicles, beers and more.

July 29–Aug 6

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Aug 8, 9

Tim & Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

See Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim celebrate a decade since the premiere of their former Adult Swim show.

Aug 11–13

Splash House; Palm Springs

Pamper yourself poolside at this hotel-hopping pool party and music fest in the desert.

Aug 12, 13

CatCon; Pasadena Convention Center

Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares at the self-dubbed Comic-Con for cat people.

Aug 13

CicLAvia: San Pedro Meets Wilmington; Various locations

Pedal your way from San Pedro to Wilmington during the bike-friendly fest.

Through Aug 13

OC Fair; OC Fair & Event Center

Mix fried food, carnival attractions and the occasional rodeo or demolition derby, and you've got the OC Fair.

Aug 19

KCRW's 24-Hour Radio Race; Various locations

Write, record and edit a non-fiction radio story—all within 24 hours—during this global competition.

Find more things to do in our August 2017 events calendar.

FOOD & DRINK

Aug 5, 6

Four & Twenty Blackbird x Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams; Jeni's Venice

Pair ice cream with pie during this sweet, sweet collaboration.

Aug 6

Lobsterfest; Newport Beach

Seafood fans can treat themselves to heaping plates of Maine lobster, while listening to a live band play tunes all day long.

Aug 12–13

BrunchCon LA; The Reef

Bottomless mimosas, tangy Bloody Marys, 50 local vendors, and a ton of brunch-obsessed Angelenos come together for this all-inclusive food and drink fest.

Aug 16

Taste of Downtown Culver City: Centennial Summer Celebration; Culver City

Celebrate the neighborhood's 100th anniversary by tasting your way through Downtown Culver City's best foodie-approved haunts.

Aug 18–20

Long Beach BBQ Festival; Rainbow Lagoon Park

Stuff your face with BBQ at this Long Beach ‘cue fest, where ribs, pulled pork, brisket and all kinds of sauces are up for grabs.

Aug 19

San Pedro Craft Beer Festival; Battleship Iowa

Beer lovers can flock to the third annual craft beer fest for an evening filled tastings from local breweries and gourmet food trucks to benefit the Community Aid Project for Education.

Aug 24–27

Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival; Various locations

Indulge in food from some of L.A.’s best chefs at this extravagant event, where grand tastings and the popular Night Market return for its seventh year.

Aug 26

Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship; JACCC

Test your love of dumplings at this epic showdown, where competitive eaters devour as many gyoza as possible in 10 minutes.

Through September 22

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House's front lawn at this seasonal benefit.

ARTS & CULTURE

July 31–Jan 7

Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage; LACMA

Explore the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from four ballets and operas, as well as a selection of paintings depicting musicians and lyrical scenes.

Aug 4–Nov 27

Anna Maria Maiolino; MOCA

Explore the first major retrospective of the Italian-Brazilian artist, with experimental prints and a large-scale installation of unfired, hand-rolled clay.

Aug 6-Dec 3

Playing with Fire: Paintings by Carlos Almaraz; LACMA

Browse the paintings of influential Chicano artist Carlos Almaraz, whose powerful cultural and political works paved the way for the Chicano art movement in the 1970s.

Through Aug 12

New Original Works Festival; REDCAT

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at REDCAT’s yearly summer festival.

Aug 19-27

Nisei Week Japanese Festival; JACCC

Celebrate Japanese culture with displays of martial arts, tea ceremonies, flower arranging and more.

Aug 20-Nov 26

Sarah Charlesworth: Doubleworld; LACMA

Explore ten series of photos from the Pictures Generation artist, which offer commentary on the mass-media through precise, colorful collages.

Aug 20-Jan 7

Hollywood in Havana: Five Decades of Cuban Posters Promoting U.S. Films; Pasadena Museum of California Art

Cuban poster artists produced a half-century of bold graphics for films that snuck across the embargo, including Singin' in the Rain and The Silence of the Lambs.

Through Aug 31

Pageant of the Masters; Festival of Arts

Life imitates art, literally: Classic paintings, statues and murals take on a new dimension as real people dress and pose to recreate original masterpieces.

FILM

Aug 4, 5

Raiders of the Lost Ark in concert; Hollywood Bowl

The L.A. Phil brings composer John Williams' beloved score of Raiders of the Lost Ark to life while the film plays on an enormous screen.

Aug 10–13

Sundance NEXT Fest; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

See Sundance movie picks paired with live music and comedy, plus exclusive actor and director panels at this weekend-long film fest.

Aug 10–19

HollyShorts Film Festival; Chinese 6 Theatres

Partake in a week and a half of Q&As with filmmakers and screenings of short films from around the world.

Aug 12

Slumber Party! Movies All Night; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Catch classic comedy films like The Big Lebowski, Half Baked and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas until the wee hour of 4am at this Cinespia tradition.

Through Aug 13

American Horror Story: The Style of Scare; Paley Center for Media

Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props from every season of the chilling anthology series.

Aug 24

Short+Sweet Film Festival; Egyptian Theatre

Film aficionados can flock to the Egyptian for a late-night screening of 10-minute shorts from filmmakers across the globe.

Aug 25

Eat|See|Hear presents Depeche Mode: 101; Rose Bowl

D.A. Pennebaker filmed Depeche Mode at the height of its career for a documentary culminating in a performance at the Rose Bowl, where the movie will now be screened.

Ongoing

Rooftop Film Club; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre

Make the most of the outdoor movie season at this top-notch Hollywood rooftop series.

MUSIC

Aug 5, 6

Hard Summer; Glen Helen Amphitheater & Regional Park

For two days, dance music and hip-hop acts like Migos and DJ Snake will traverse four outdoor stages for the raving pleasure of Southern California's danciest.

Aug 6

Belle & Sebastian + Spoon; Hollywood Bowl

The celebrated Scottish indie pop band and the minimalist Austin rock group share the bill at this Hollywood Bowl show.

Aug 6, 8–11

Kendrick Lamar; Staples Center and Honda Center

Hear the hip-hop legend command the stage at L.A.'s biggest music venues on his DAMN. tour, alongside Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

Aug 8, 9

Lady Gaga; The Forum

Ms. Germanotta's Joanne may not deliver the sort of borrowed dance pop shock and awe upon which she's built a career, but her showmanship is still a spectacle.

Aug 9, 10

Alt-J; Shrine Auditorium & Expo Center

Alt-J traffics in a distinct sound, combining clever songwriting and colorful, jazzy instrumentation with world beats and skittering drops for a quirky brand of alt-pop.

Aug 11

Hans Zimmer; Shrine Auditorium

Catch the prolific film composer play through his silver screen hits like The Lion King backed by a sizable orchestra and featured soloists.

Through Aug 17

Twilight Concerts; Santa Monica Pier

Hear free tunes by the beach, with a closing night set from Warpaint.

Aug 17–20

Echo Park Rising; Various locations

Celebrate the Eastside's music scene with three days of free shows all over Echo Park.

Aug 18, 19

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks; Hollywood Bowl

Bramwell Tovey conducts the beloved annual tradition, featuring the iconic 1812 Overture with the LA Phil, the USC Trojan Marching Band and the Bowl’s famous pyrotechnic display.

Aug 23

Herbie Hancock + Kamasi Washington; Hollywood Bowl

Hancock, who chairs the jazz program at the Bowl, shares the evening with Brainfeeder member, Kendrick Lamar contributor and wildly innovative saxophonist Kamasi Washington.

See more concerts in our August 2017 concert calendar.

THEATER

Aug 4-27

Spamalot; Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

See King Arthur and his motley crew sing and dance across the stage, with book and lyrics by Monty Python's Eric Idle.

Aug 11-Dec 30

Hamilton; Pantages Theatre

Don't throw away your shot to see the Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical during its four-month run.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of The Taming of the Shrew or Macbeth, put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Aug 25–Sept 10

Silent Sky; Long Beach Performing Arts Center

Explore Henrietta Swan Leavitt's life and struggle as an astronomer despite being barred from studying the sky in the early 19th century.

Through Sept 3

Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park; Old Zoo

Take in Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona, while enjoying the great outdoors.

Through Oct 1

Summer Season at Theatricum Botanicum; Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

Grab a seat outdoors to see productions, such as A Midsummer Night's Dream and the stage adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Aug 6–11

Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Pop-Up Shop; Downtown Los Angeles

Fans of the hip-hop artist can pick up some serious swag before heading to the DAMN. tour, which coincides with the pop-up dates.

Aug 18–Oct 20

Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry Museum of the American West

Head to the latest installment of this monthly market, nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.

Aug 19, 20

Unique LA Market; Barker Hangar

Shop an incredible selection of vintage or work on a DIY craft at this afternoon shopping and mingling event.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.