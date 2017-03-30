60 amazing things happening in L.A. this April 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.
THINGS TO DO
Mar 31-Apr 2
WonderCon; Anaheim Convention Center
Spend three days full of pop culture-filled sneak peeks, Q&As, screenings and special guests at this mega fan convention.
Apr 1
International Pillow Fight Day Los Angeles; Pershing Square
Fluff up your finest pillow and take part in this playful brawl complete with a DJ and food trucks.
Apr 7-9
Long Beach Grand Prix; Downtown Long Beach
Watch high-powered cars tear up the streets of Long Beach alongside live music and booze.
Apr 8
Harry Potter Roller Skating Night; Moonlight Rollerway
Lace up your Muggle skates and roll around the not-Quidditch pitch at this annual meet-up.
Apr 8
So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Huntington Beach
Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meet-up.
Apr 8-May 21
Renaissance Pleasure Faire; Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the oldest Ren Faire in the country.
Apr 15, 22, 29
The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp; Various locations
Do your part in restoring the river with this coordinated cleanup effort across 15 different spots.
Apr 19
Earth Day L.A.; Grand Park
Celebrate Earth Day at Grand Park, the Music Center and DWP with green living demos and activities.
Apr 22, 23
California Poppy Festival; Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
Mark the annual poppy bloom after a wet winter as Lancaster hosts a two-day street fair inspired by the bright-orange state flower.
Apr 22, 23
Dapper Day at Disneyland; Disneyland
Get out a bow tie and suspenders, and pull together a parasol and pearls for this old timey meet-up.
Apr 22, 23
Festival of Books; USC
Feed your bookworm tendencies with two days of lectures, signings and performances from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Margaret Atwood and Jessica Koslow.
Apr 29, 30
RuPaul's DragCon; Los Angeles Convention Center
Meet drag queens and pop-culture personalities at this inclusive gathering and expo hosted by the fierce, outspoken style icon.
FOOD & DRINK
Apr 1, 2
Artisanal LA; California Market Center
Shop around for gourmet jams, handmade kitchenware, apparel and more at this food-focused craft fare featuring some of L.A.’s most talented artisans.
Apr 8
L.A. Beer Fest; Los Angeles Center Studios
Scope out more than 200 beers, food trucks, live music and more during this afternoon of sudsy revelry.
Apr 12
La Brea Bakery Grilled Cheese Night; La Brea Bakery
See what kind of gooey, cheese-stuffed, mouthwatering concoctions the bakery has come up with at this grilled cheese celebration.
Apr 13
Citizen Science + Suds; Angel City Brewery
Find out how harnessing the power of people can have a serious impact on science at this beer and lecture series.
Apr 30
Taste of the Eastside; Los Angeles River Center and Gardens
Sample food and drink from more than two dozen restaurants and bars operating in Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Echo Park and other Eastside 'hoods.
ARTS & CULTURE
Apr 1
Young Literati’s Annual Toast; NeueHouse Hollywood
Explore the city's literary roots at this L.A. Public Library fundraiser, with readings and performances from Andrew Bird, Chelsea Handler, Kumail Nanjiani and more.
Apr 5
The Director's Series: Michael Govan and Peter Zumthor; Bing Theater (LACMA)
Listen to LACMA director and CEO Michael Govan talk with Peter Zumthor about the Swiss architect's redesign for the museum and how the plans will fit LACMA's collection.
Apr 10-23
Portals Project; Grand Park
Step inside of a golden shipping container and connect with curious participants around the world during this two-week conversational installation.
Apr 21
Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand; Union Station
Join humorist and Americana ambassador Charles Phoenix as he frames through this slide show of L.A.'s undiscovered, underrated and misunderstood mid-century gems.
Apr 26
Keeping the DREAM Alive; Hammer Museum
Hear undocumented-student advocate Angela Chuan-Ru Chen, Ph. D., provide insight into the tenuous future of the 2 million minors who came to the States as children and are seeking citizenship.
Apr 26
Kelly Oxford; Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre (New Roads School)
Listen to social media savant and writer Oxford share awful memories from her latest book with actress Busy Philipps.
Apr 27
2 Dope Queens; Teragram Ballroom
Listen to Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams riff on everything from racism to dad bods during this freewheeling conversation and stand-up showcase.
Apr 27-Sept 10
Paul Simon: Words & Music; Skirball Cultural Center
Learn about Paul Simon's life and creative process at this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum-curated exhibition.
Apr 29-Sept 3
Oracle; The Broad
See 30 works pulled from the Broad's collection that show globalizing forces at work in contemporary society.
FILM
Starting Apr 5
Rooftop Film Club; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre
Get an early start to the outdoor movie season with the return of the Hollywood rooftop series.
Apr 5
Sci-Fi at Union Station: Blade Runner; Union Station
Watch the dystopian Los Angeles neo-noir classic for free inside of Union Station's historic ticketing hall.
Apr 6-9
TCM Classic Film Festival; Various Hollywood theaters
See time-honored favorites on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen, during this year's festival, themed "Comedy in the Movies."
Apr 15, 29
Street Food Cinema; Various locations
Catch a special screening of 10 Things I Hate About You at the Million Dollar Theatre, followed by the outdoor kickoff with La La Land.
Apr 24-May 2
COLCOA French Film Festival; Directors Guild of America
Catch both vintage and modern French films alongside TV premieres at this annual screening series for Francophiles.
Apr 29
Cinespia: The Godfather: Part II; Los Angeles Theatre
Attend a '50s Vegas resort-themed soiree with DJ sets from Zach Cowie and Elijah Wood at this screening of the Coppola classic.
MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE
Mar 30-Apr 1
Drill: Los Angeles; The Echo + Echoplex
See legendary post-punk outfit Wire celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first performance with this two-day run of shows.
Apr 1-17
Reykjavík Festival; Walt Disney Concert Hall
Explore Iceland's captivating, eclectic music scene with performances from Sigur Rós, múm, Jóhann Jóhannsson and more.
Apr 3
Welcome! A Fundraising Concert for the ACLU; Staples Center
Support the ACLU with performances from Zedd, Halsey, Skrillex, Macklemore, Miguel and more.
Apr 8
Desert Generator; Pappy & Harriet's
Drive out to the desert for this throwback to gasoline generator-fueled parties curated by Brant Bjork, co-founder of seminal stoner rock band Kyuss.
Apr 8, 9
When We Were Young...; The Observatory
Relive your moody middle school obsessions with sets from Morrissey, Descendents, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and more.
Apr 11, 12
Vince Staples; The Fonda Theatre
Hear biting critiques of life from the Long Beach MC over two nights at the Fonda.
Apr 14-16, 21-23
Coachella; Empire Polo Club
Make a pilgrimage out to Indio to see the likes of Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar.
Apr 20
Mastodon + Eagles of Death Metal; Hollywood Palladium
Hear Mastodon's doom-meets-prog onslaught with support from desert rockers Eagles of Death Metal.
Apr 21, 23, 25, 26
Pixies; Various locations
Listen to the alt-rock legends—sans Kim Deal—scratch and scream their way through the classics.
Apr 22
Krush Groove; The Forum
Live it up at the Forum with KDAY's annual hip-hop concert featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule & Ashanti, DJ Quik, Warren G and surprise guests.
Apr 22
Record Store Day; Various locations
Catch pop-up concerts around the city at this annual celebration of independent brick-and-mortar music shops.
Apr 23
Broke LA Music & Arts Festival; 4560 Worth St
Check out more than 50 emerging local acts at this annual budget-friendly fest, formerly Brokechella.
Apr 28-30
Stagecoach Festival; Empire Polo Club
Strap on your cowboy hat and make the pilgrimage to country music's biggest jamboree, with Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.
Apr 28
Big Freedia; The Regent Theater
Shake and twerk the night away to the call and response stylings of New Orleans' "Queen Diva" of urban bounce music.
Apr 29, 30
The Weeknd; The Forum
See Abel Tesfaye move from mystery-cloaked buzz magnet to bona fide superstar on the Starboy tour, with an opening set from infectious hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.
THEATER
Apr 4–May 14
Into the Woods; Ahmanson Theatre
Take a journey into the woods with classic—and new—fairytale characters and find out what happens when wishes do come true.
Apr 4–May 14
The Legend of Georgia McBride; Geffen Playhouse
Shake things up with this play about an Elvis impersonator who trades his blue suede shoes for platinum pumps.
Apr 8–May 13
Macbeth: Revisted; The Second Stage at Sacred Fools Theater
Go blind–or rather, gender blind–in this modern take on Shakespeare's classic tale.
Through Apr 9
An American in Paris; Pantages Theatre
Take advantage of your last opportunities to see this Los Angeles premiere of the Tony Award-winning play.
Apr 14–May 21
Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theatre; Kirk Douglas Theatre
Celebrate Los Angeles's abundance of great theater with this event highlighting three shows from local companies.
Apr 22–May 13
Tosca; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Find yourself in the middle of a love triangle in this intense drama by LA Opera.
SHOPPING & STYLE
Apr 1, 2
A Current Affair; Cooper Design Space
Shop for vintage threads, couture gowns, designer shoes and retro jewels while sipping on cocktails and grooving to beats by KCRW's Marion Hodges at this pop-up marketplace.
Apr 6
Making your brand digitally cohesive with Eva Goicochea;
Build your business with web designer and brand strategist Eva Goicochea by learning how to identify and market your very own brand during this intensive workshop.
Apr 9
Natural Easter egg dyeing; Makers Mess
Add some color to your Easter celebrations with environmentally-friendly, plant-based egg dyeing at Makers Mess.
Apr 13
Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry National Center
Head to the return of this monthly market, a nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.
Apr 14
Mt. Whitney trip planning clinic; Adventure 16
Plan the ultimate trip to Mt. Whitney during this free informational session covering everything from tips on gear to trip planning. (And if you weren't picked during this year's permit process, you can still get info about popular routes open to the public.)
Apr 22-23
Leather sandal-making workshop with Rachel Corry; Poketo at the Line Hotel
Spend a whole day getting a feel for the intricate craft of shoe-making at this small workshop led by bespoke sandal maker Rachel Corry, and walk away in a brand-new, made-by-you pair.
Apr 30
Downtown Modernism; Modernica Factory
Take a Sunday-morning stroll through five acres of 20th-century furniture and housewares at this biannual marketplace.
