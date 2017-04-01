8 things we're ridiculously excited for in L.A. this year

When you live in Los Angeles, there is never a shortage of fantastic things to do all around you, with new openings and announcements happening all the time. Rather than bore you with post after post, we're rounding up a selection of things happening in the coming months that have us just silly with excitement. Only a fool would think otherwise!

BeyConcé celebrates the arrival of Beyoncé’s twins

Join thousands of members of the Bey Hive as they gather at the L.A. Convention Center to celebrate the arrival of the much-anticipated twins. Browse a floor of vendors selling lemonade and deadstock Deréon jeans uncovered from a vault sealed in 2012. Surprise musical performers have yet to be announced, but we’re hoping for a rousing Kelly Rowland solo set—oh, or perhaps Bey herself.

Hamilton will give Grove shoppers a special preview

In advance of Hamilton’s run at the Pantages Theater, shoppers at the Grove will be among the first to get a preview of the show. In a revival of the #Ham4Ham off-site concerts that were a staple of the show’s Broadway run, pop-up concerts by cast members will be performed outside the Apple store on the plaza, with the mall’s famous fountains timed to accompany the show.

Coachella adds a third weekend to the festival

Our favorite music festival, Coachella, just keeps on growing (remember back in the day when it was just two days in October?) and finally, Goldenvoice is giving in to what fans have been demanding and will be adding a third, three-day weekend to the festival. We might as well just move to Palm Springs all April long.

Mayor Garcetti is bringing yoga to an unexpected locale

Aimed to quell rising public concerns about the negative health impacts of pollution near freeways—and to welcome the burgeoning community's new residents moving to Vernon to convert post-industrial spaces into studios for artists priced out of the Arts District—Mayor Garcetti will be offering a free yoga class series in a patch adjacent to the 10 Freeway. The mayor, a certified yoga instructor known to occasionally drop in at studios around the region, will lead the class himself.

Father John Misty launches his first kimono collection

Nobody embodies the stylish-yet-relaxed Angeleno lifestyle quite like Rockville, Maryland’s Josh Tillman, better known as Father John Misty. Now, in collaboration with the perhaps questionably-named Abbot Kinney boutique Open the Kimono, he’ll be launching a capsule collection of silk kimono, perfect for wrapping oneself in while sipping an LSD-laced Moon Juice.

The Museum of Emo opens in Echo Park

For anybody who would prefer the Museum of Broken Relationships if it just had a bit more early-aughts nostalgia, the creators of the ever-popular Emo Nite are taking over a permanent location in Echo Park to open the Museum of Emo—and they’re selling an exclusive, custom merch line only available at the museum, of course.

Shaquille O’Neal will play an encore season with the Lakers

It seems that statue unveiling at the Staples Center last week was more than a tribute to Shaq’s past. Now the popular ex-Laker’s management has released a statement confirming the rumors that Kazaam himself will in fact be suiting back up to join his former team on the court for several games over the upcoming season, perhaps injecting some much-needed new (old) blood to the franchise.

Mountain Valley Spring Water will sponsor the Silver Lake Reservoir refill

After months of wrangling plans and budget for the proposed refill of the now-drained Silver Lake Reservoir, it was announced at the most recent neighborhood council meeting that Mountain Valley Spring Water will be supporting the project as a sponsor. They’re not donating funds, however, but the actual water itself, filling the man-made lake with water from thousands of cases of expired bottles that have been languishing in their warehouse.

