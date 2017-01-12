Here's how to spend a perfect day in Los Feliz

There are many ways to explore Los Feliz, but there's only one perfect way to spend a day in the Eastside neighborhood. We've put together an itinerary for your perfect day in Los Feliz.

Morning

Swing by the airy Skylight Books and peruse the independent shop’s well-curated staff picks for some morning reading material, then take your paperback of choice up the street to the small patio at caffeine-fix mainstay Bru Coffeebar. If you’re after a decadent breakfast, claim a booth and order up something from the griddle at 24/7 throwback diner Fred 62. Wait out your inevitable food coma with a $6.50 early matinee in the plush, Egyptian-style Vista Theatre.

Afternoon

Work your way down Vermont Avenue and its collection of shops, from radical decor courtesy of queer feminist-owned Otherwild to an indescribable assortment of pop culture at Soap Plant Wacko. Then cross over Hollywood Boulevard and climb up to Barnsdall Art Park for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s landmark, the temple-like Hollyhock House. Make your way back to the other side of town and into Griffith Park for a sandwich and slice of pie from the Trails Cafe, which overlooks the lovely Fern Dell, a shaded, rustic oasis equally stocked with relaxing strolls and hiking trailheads.

Night

Feeling intrepid? Hike the two-mile trail up to Griffith Observatory. Otherwise, drive up and settle in for a sunset with shimmery city views from the Art Deco hilltop observatory. Trek back down for dinner on one of L.A.’s most idyllic patios at Alcove Cafe and Bakery, which serves up large, unfussy plates in its twinkle-lit courtyard, with top-notch whimsical cocktails at the adjoining Big Bar. Afterward, make sure to visit lounge legends Marty and Elayne at the Dresden before swinging by House of Pies for a midnight slice of banana cream pie.

