Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: April 14-16

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Not going to Coachella? Plan an even bigger adventure with a Mt. Whitney trip planning clinic. Seasoned Sierra mountaineer Dr. Ken Murray will lead this free informational session at Westwood's Adventure 16 to go over everything you need to know, from tips on climbing gear to the best trails to take.

Explore the persistent image of Los Angeles as an earthly paradise during Subject: L.A. as Eden. This event at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater mixes archival film, commentary, slides and puppet performances to discuss everything from early advertisements to actual utopian experiments.

Do the tax wrap to UCB Franklin as the venue presents the "The H&R Blocky Horror Taxes Show." This midnight musical parody from Andrew Fernandez and Katherine Cowell follows a couple who begrudgingly visit an H&R Block just before midnight on Tax Day and find themselves wrapped up in the company's criminal mischief.

Get fit at Run + Yoga = ROGA, a free workout class held every Saturday morning in the spring at the Santa Monica Pier. Meet at 8am for a two- to five-mile run around the beach and pier, or show up an hour later with a yoga mat for a free class.

Do your part in restoring the river during the first weekend of the Great Los Angeles River CleanUp. This coordinated cleanup effort takes place across different spots each weekend, starting in the Valley today at the Bette Davis Picnic Area, Sepulveda Basin and Tujunga Wash.

Dive into the world of virtual and augmented reality at the VRLA Expo. This annual expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center includes games, films and installations—including a mixed reality Easter egg hunt.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, the weekly food-focused market in the Arts District. To celebrate Easter, the market at ROW DTLA is putting an egg on everything, with dishes like a bacon and egg special from Goa Taco and an omelet-topped pad Thai from Sticky Rice on Wheels.

Looking for a furry friend but not quite sure if you're ready to provide a forever home? Foster a kitten through Best Friends and you'll be able to do your part in clearing out the shelters. Swing by the NKLA Pet Adoption Center this afternoon for an orientation session; they'll provide the food, supplies, veterinary care and guidance and you provide the love.

Scope out an art exhibition inspired by Veep, the beloved vulgar HBO series, with a series of fan-made posters, prints and designs at Gallery 1988 (West). If you're free earlier in the weekend, consider checking it out during Friday night's opening reception.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.