Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: April 7-9

Dance among the dinosaurs during First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight's highlights include a lecture on the link between diet and natural history, a talk on technology and food, live music from Tonstartssbandht and Sunflower Bean, and DJ sets from Anne Litt and Heidi Lawden.

Explore Iceland's captivating, eclectic music scene at Reykjavík Festival: Opening Night. The kickoff to the L.A. Phil's Reykjavík Festival includes sets from múm, Skúli Sverrisson & Ólöf Arnalds, dj. flugvél og geimskip (Airplane & Spaceship) and JFDR, as well as performances and installations across the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Watch some naughty movies as the Hump! Film Festival Tour wraps up its run at the Downtown Independent. Savage Love columnist Dan Savage has curated 22 five-minute sex-positive porn flicks as submitted by a diverse body of amateurs.

Start your day at the Huntington Beach dog beach for the So Cal Corgi Beach Day. This corg-filled meet-up invites owners of stumpiest, most adorable pups to come together for photo ops and canine-friendly fun.

If you want to spend the rest of the day in Orange County, hit up the Observatory's When We Were Young. Morrissey headlines the first day of this two-day music fest filled with moody middle school obsessions, including support today from AFI and Alkaline Trio.

Back in L.A., drink your way around Los Angeles Center Studios during LA Beer Fest. Scope out more than 200 beers, food trucks, live music and more during this afternoon of sudsy revelry.

Lace up your Muggle skates and roll around the not-quite-a-Quidditch pitch at the annual Harry Potter Roller Skating Night. The fan group Los Angeles Dumbledore's Army takes over Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale for a night of Harry Potter-themed music, merch and games.

Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Start your Sunday at the oldest Ren Faire in the country, filled with Elizabethan libations and amusements at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Tote your four-legged friend to Sunday brunch during the Pup-Up Breakfast Club. Silver Lake's FrankieLucy Bakeshop is offering all you can eat pancakes and drip coffee for $12, plus complimentary house-made dog treats. If you're pup-less (or want another), Best Friends will be on site with their mobile adoption center.

Find out how to partake in effective political action while de-escalating conflict at Stand Up and Fight Back. This Hammer Museum-hosted community gathering will take place over three hours at the Wiltern with workshops dedicated to creative activism.

See time-honored favorites on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen, during the closing night of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The annual event takes over a whole bunch of Hollywood movie theaters, including screenings tonight of Singin' in the Rain and Casablanca at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

