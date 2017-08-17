Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Aug 18-20

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Head Downtown for the FIGat7th Downtown Festival; the free Friday night series continues with a set from Sinkane.

Catch a live taping of NPR's Ask Me Another at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Guests include Linda Cardellini, Jeff Garlin, Lance Reddick and Paul Rust.

Alternatively, head to the Hollywood Bowl for the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks. Listen to the LA Phil play through the iconic "1812 Overture" with the USC Trojan Marching Band and the Bowl’s famous pyrotechnic display.

Stop by NerdMelt for another installment of Andy Kindler's Particular Show, with sets from Moshe Kasher, Dave Stone, Laura Kightlinger and the frustrated, self-defeated Kindler himself.

Celebrate National Aviation Day at the newly renovated the Proud Bird, a bright and airy food hall and aviation museum near LAX. Take part in guided aviation tours, a make-your-own-airplane craft station and sip on $7 aviation-themed cocktails.

Peruse clothes, accessories and art pieces from a number of quality handmade brands as the Unique LA Market lands at Barker Hanger.

Munch on free chips and salsa, lap up a vodka popsicle and pick up a free SoulCycle class pass at the Underpass Summer Block Party. Admission to the party at Culver City's Platform is free with an RSVP.

Take your pick between a pair of free shows. Catch a free concert from legendary local punk band X alongside the Meat Puppets at Pershing Square Downtown Stage.

Alternatively, celebrate L.A.'s Eastside music scene during the weekend-long Echo Park Rising. The free concert series takes over the streets, parking lots and local shops of Echo Park with up-and-coming talent.

Spend a Saturday night among the arts at LACMA's annual late-night party, Muse 'til Midnight. ArtDontSleep curates a Pacific Standard Time-inspired array of local DJs, Latinx dance and East L.A. Chicano music.

Test your tolerance for spicy food at the CA Hot Sauce Expo. Try to make it through 40 different hot sauce samples and multiple eating challenges at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

Kick off the opening weekend of the Nisei Week Japanese Festival with the Grand Parade. The procession through Little Tokyo steps off at 4pm on the corner of 2nd Street and Central Avenue.

Scope out a half-century of Cuban posters for films that snuck across the embargo, including Singin' in the Rain and The Silence of the Lambs, during the opening day of "Hollywood in Havana: Five Decades of Cuban Posters Promoting U.S. Films" at the Pasadena Museum of California Art.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.