Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Aug 4-6

Head Downtown for the FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The free Friday night event kicks off with a performance from Tuxedo—that's singer-songwriter Mayer Hawthorne and producer Jake One.

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at the New Original Works Festival, REDCAT's annual showcase of artistic creativity.

Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during Brew at the L.A. Zoo. The beer-centric after-hours event includes live music, pop-up zookeeper talks and close-up animal encounters.

Alternatively, head to the Hollywood Bowl for Raiders of the Lost Ark in concert. The L.A. Phil brings composer John Williams' beloved score of Raiders of the Lost Ark to life while the film plays on an enormous screen.

Swing by LACMA on Saturday to scope out the recently opened Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage. The astounding exhibition explores the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera.

Celebrate Southern California's favorite green staple (other than kale and weed) at Angel City Brewery's Avocado Fest. The afternoon includes avocado-flavored popsicles and themed activities, plus the brewery's signature Avocado Ale.

Take your pick between a pair of free music events in the evening. At the Pershing Square Downtown Stage, alt-rock relics Toad the Wet Sprocket and 10,000 Maniacs are both set to perform. Meanwhile, KCRW Summer Nights takes over Chinatown Central Plaza for a night of DJs, food trucks and more.

Pick up some serious swag (and bring some patience for what's sure to be a huge line) at the Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Pop-Up Shop. The launch of the temporary merch shop at Blends coincides with the first Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center tonight.

Catch a Sunday matinee of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as the Tony Award-winner continues its opening weekend at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Close out your weekend with a performance from Belle & Sebastian and Spoon. The celebrated Scottish indie pop band and the minimalist Austin rock group share the bill at this Hollywood Bowl show.

