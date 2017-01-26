Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: January 27-29

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

See the documentation of David Bowie's only trip to Mexico City during the opening of David Bowie: Among the Mexican Masters at the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale. Photographer Fernando Aceves was commissioned to accompany Bowie on a tour of the city's cultural highlights in 1997, which led the duo to taking portraits in front of a host historic sites.

Indulge in dishes from some of the best restaurants in the city with specially-priced meals during the final day of Winter dineLA. You'll find deals on everything from $15 lunches to $49 dinners; may we suggest Barcito, Pok Pok or Paley.

Kick off the stARTup Art Fair on Friday with an opening night party featuring musical guest Ohr and performance art from Allison Wyper and Erika Katrina Barbosa. The second annual art fair will see 50 artists transforming the rooms of the Highland Gardens Hotel into their own personal gallery spaces.

Get lost in the light and space sculptures of Venice's own Fred Eversley at the closing day of Black, White, Gray. The inaugural exhibition at Art + Practice's new Leimert Park gallery space includes an achromatic array of Eversley's mirror-like, cast-resin sculptures.

Join the first iteration of the Los Angeles Beer & Food Festival this month, a celebration of L.A.'s best bites and brews at Mack Sennett Studios. More than 40 craft brewers will be pouring their suds, complimented by food from local favorites: pork chili verde from Sausal, fried chicken and waffles from Poppy + Rose and more.

Watch a live score of the coming-of-age black comedy Welcome to the Dollhouse, with music by Seth Bogart of Hunx and His Punx. It marks the first entry in Bring the Noise, a new series of live scored classic movies and TV shows at LACMA's Bing Theater, organized by T Bone Burnett and Film Independent curator Elvis Mitchell.

Celebrate Downtown's renaissance with a cultural festival spanning six historic theaters and movie palaces during Night on Broadway. All of the venues will open their doors for free, with everything from performances by Mayer Hawthorne and Tim Hecker to a dodge ball cage match and an Oingo Boingo dance party.

Indulge in the most over-the-top supper club in town at the Disco Dining Club Two Year Anniversary Party. This special "Faberge Edition" includes Ballet Russe-inspired dancers, a six-course meal by De Porres, curated wines from Blue Danube Wine, oysters from Shucks, DJ performances and poppers and dancing galore.

Check off a few items on your cultural to-do list as 30 SoCal museums open their doors for free today. The annual Museums Free-For-All includes free admission to some of our favorites like LACMA, MOCA and the Natural History Museum.

Speaking of free museums, scope out two new exhibitions at the Hammer Museum on Sunday. Dubuffet Drawings, 1935-1962 assembles works of ink on paper from the Art Brut pioneer at this examination of his most innovative years. Jimmie Durham: At the Center of the World brings together works from the elusive visual artist, performer, poet, essayist and activist in his first North American retrospective.

Spend an evening with Alan Cumming at the Walt Disney Concert Hall as he brings his legendary New York cabaret show to Downtown L.A. "Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs" is an evening of garish and bawdy navel-gazing, featuring songs from the Great (Gay) American Songbook, including works from Noël Coward, Stephen Sondheim and Annie Lenox.

Celebrate women's voices at the final day of Girlschool, a completely female-fronted festival at the Bootleg Theater. Tonight's performance features a headlining set by Chelsea Wolfe and benefits the Rock’n’Roll Camp for Girls LA, a non-profit social justice organization that uses loud music to nurture and empower young girls.

