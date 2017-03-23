Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: March 24-26

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Geek out with fellow TV nerds at closing weekend of 34th annual PaleyFest, the annual weeklong festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with the cast and creators of current TV shows. This evening's lineup at the Dolby Theatre includes a Bob's Burgers panel, with nearly all the stars from show's stellar comedic cast—H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, Larry Murphy—as well as creator Loren Bouchard.

Dance away your politically-triggered ever-increasing sense of dread during Funk Trump. The Satellite's funky disco dance party benefits a different organization each month—this time around it's Planned Parenthood—with DJ sets from Groupchat and Jennifer Tefft.

Spend a late night at the Music Center and watch as the beloved Downtown cultural space transforms into an interactive performance space during Sleepless. The latest edition has a lush spring awakening theme with a vine forest, oceanic projections, a flower crown workshop and professional whistlers.

Ride or cry at the opening of Emo Nite's first storefront. The emo-inspired dance party at the Echo is selling its "Sad AF" apparel, including its apparently coveted OG Graveboy Bomber Jacket, at 604 North Hoover Street in Silver Lake. Pick up some free PBR while you're there, as well as $30 "earlyboy" tickets to the next Emo Nite that let you skip the line at the door.

Support Angelenos in need during Coffee + Kegs for a Cause. The collaborative fundraiser starts at Eagle Rock's Found Coffee, which will be donating all proceeds from drip coffee sales to Recycled Resources for the Homeless, a Highland Park non-profit that aims to provide a safety net for the homeless population in the Northeast L.A. The event continues in the evening next door at Craft Beer Cellar.

Spend a night at the theater with a performance of Fun Home. The Tony-winning production is playing at the Ahmanson Theatre. It follows the life of cartoonist Alison Bechdel as she seeks to answer the mysteries surrounding her personal story.

Swing over to the Westside for the latest edition of CicLAvia. Pedal your way through Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice during the bike-friendly fest.

Experience the many different elements that come together to create the magic of opera during Open House at the LA Opera. This family-friendly event at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion includes recitals, backstage tours, costume presentations and a 30-minute introductory opera for kids.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA. The Brooklyn export has quickly become an Arts District destination on Sundays for its hotbed of fantastic food and retail vendors.

Select from an assortment of different tomato plant seedlings at Descanso Gardens' Tomatomania! The seedling sale also includes talks on growing tips, tomato cooking demos and a Bloody Mary bar.

