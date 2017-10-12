We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Head to the Grammy Museum for the opening of X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles. Celebrate the seminal quartet’s place as the cornerstone of L.A.’s first wave of punk at this new exhibition.

Get to know Pasadena's museums at ArtNight Pasadena. Take advantage of free shuttle buses or hoof it between site-specific installations and free evenings at local institutions such as the Norton Simon Museum and Pasadena Museum of California Art—make sure to check out the museum's Cuban movie poster art exhibition while you're there.

Spend the evening at the Greek Theatre with a concert from Father John Misty. Listen to the soulful, overly dramatic singer fill the Griffith Park venue with his latest tunes.

Alternatively, choose between a pair of screenings: Front Porch Cinema continues with Hidden Figures on the Santa Monica Pier while—if you're up for a midnight movie—you can also watch Suspiria at the Aero Theatre.

Attend the first day of surrealist director David Lynch's unbelievably curated Festival of Disruption. The two-day affair at the Theatre at Ace Hotel features Bon Iver, TV on the Radio, artist Ed Ruscha, comedian Pete Holmes and talks from a crew of Twin Peaks collaborators.

Grab a meal for a good cause on the final day of L.A. Loves Puerto Rico, a disaster relief fund-raiser taking place at a range of restaurants, including Rossoblu, Trois Mec, the Bazaar by José Andrés, Osteria Mozza, Woodley Proper and more.

Slurp up pasta, drink wine and enjoy live performances at the eighth annual Taste of Italy, which takes place at and dedicates its ticket proceeds to the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles and the Italian Hall.

If you're still hungry, indulge your cravings for shrimp, fish, lobster, oysters and more at the Off the Hook Seafood Festival, an oceanfront food fest on the Santa Monica Pier.

Take the tram up to the Getty for a special late-season, Pacific Standard Time edition of Off the 405, with a performance from cosmic electronic musician Helado Negro.

Explore a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce castles, carnival games and seasonal crafts at the Pumpkin Festival, a pumpkin patch and costume parade at Pasadena's Brookside Park.

Eat for a cause at Winsome's for a No Island Left Behind, a fund-raiser that features Puerto Rican fare, oysters and cocktails, all for $25 per person and to benefit the One America Appeal, an organization dedicated to helping hurricane victims.

Listen to a hundred cars' soundsystems form the world's largest synth orchestra at the premiere of Ryoji Ikeda's "A [for 100 cars]." The free Red Bull Music Academy Festival performance takes place at 131 South Olive Street in Downtown L.A. at 5:30pm.

All aboard the Halloween Ghost Train, a family-friendly ride through a sort-of-frightening stretch of track in Griffith Park. The beloved Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum tradition returns from the dead following a year off.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

