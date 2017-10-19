Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Oct 20-22

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Join the horde on Friday at the Long Beach Zombie Fest. Would-be-zombies descend upon Rainbow Lagoon Park for three days of scares, makeup workshops and costume contests during this Long Beach outbreak. Each evening kicks off with a zombie walk through Shoreline Village.

Head over to Griffith Park for this season’s final Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors—and then some.

Set up on the Santa Monica Pier for a free screening of Beauty and the Beast (the live action version, not the animated one) thanks to Front Porch Cinema.

Head to comedy clubs around the city for the opening night of the Los Angeles Diversity in Comedy Festival. This three-day event explores subjects like race, gender identity and sexual orientation through performances, panels and workshops.

Swing by NerdMelt for another edition of Andy Kindler’s Particular Show, with sets from David Wain, Rory Scovel, James Adomian and the frustrated, self-defeated Kindler himself.

Scope out some serious apartment interior inspiration as the WestEdge Design Fair descends upon Barker Hangar with rows and rows of stylish furniture.

Rendezvous with the Art Deco Society for a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery, in which you’ll take in the architecture and learn the life stories—and scandals—of early Hollywood’s pioneers, movie stars and moguls.

Explore the historical riches housed within L.A.’s longtime institutions at the annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar. The free USC Libraries event at Doheny Memorial Library includes workshops, presentations and archival materials from the likes of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Los Angeles Public Library and private collectors.

Take your pick between two beer fests today: Oktoberfest DTLA takes over Pershing Square with free admission and à la carte food and beer, while the all-you-can-drink Burbank Beer Festival brings 85 craft beer samples to Downtown Burbank.

Gather your four-legged friends for Strut Your Mutt, a pup-friendly walk, fest and fund-rasier at Exposition Park.

See a selection of writers, artists, photographers and filmmakers premiere new works at the return of Pop-Up Magazine. This live magazine-like presentation of speakers at the Theatre at Ace Hotel includes stories from Reading Rainbow presenter LeVar Burton, professional whiner Matt Bellassai, novelist Daniel Alarcón, photographer Erin Trieb and more.

Discover underground metal bands from L.A. and Mexico as the Red Bull Music Academy Festival presents “Todo Es Metal” at the Los Angeles Theatre.

Trace the steps of Griffith Park’s resident mountain lion at the P-22 Day Festival. The free fest at Shane’s Inspiration in Griffith Park includes ranger walks, wildlife camera workshops and a VR river crossing.

Embark on a day of free tours led by local musicians, artists and people who just love their neighborhoods during Found LA: Festival of Neighborhoods. Today’s programming includes a visit to Pacoima’s Mural Mile and an examination of cross-cultural music and dance in Little Tokyo.

Stop by the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA for the opening day of Adrián Villar Rojas: The Theater of Disappearance. The Argentinian artist recycles architectural objects from around the world into gallery-filling, site-specific installations.

Sample unlimited bites and select sips from Silver Lake, Echo Park and Highland Park favorites at the Eastside Food Festival. This year’s vendors at Mack Sennett Studios include Bar Angeles, HomeState, Little Beast, Sawyer, Wood and more.

Close out your weekend at a hilltop estate in Silver Lake during Echo VI: Family. The event from music and artist collective the Echo Society presents seven simultaneously occurring performances, including Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor and an underwater sound installation designed by Sigur Rós’s Jónsi.

