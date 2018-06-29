You’ve planned a day at one of L.A.’s best beaches and figured out where to see fireworks, but are far more free things to do in July after the long weekend. From an OC surf fest to a slew of summer concerts kickoffs, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

July 4

Americafest; The Rose Bowl

See an explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue at this fireworks, music and stunt show. (Psst: It’s free if you watch from one of the neighborhoods overlooking the Arroyo Seco.)

July 4

Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park

Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.

July 13, 27

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

July 14, 15

Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake’s beloved floating flowers with this food, music and cultural fest.

July 26–Aug 30

Skirball Cultural Center Sunset Concerts ; Skirball Cultural Center

Grab a seat in the Skirball’s courtyard for the kickoff of this free concert series, starting with Goapele.

July 28–Aug 5

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country’s biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Through Sept 23

“Complete Cubes”; Hauser & Wirth

Venice artist Larry Bell has constructed reflective minimalists cubes since the 1960s that range in size from two inches to over three feet.

Through Aug 18

Grand Performances; California Plaza

Scope out a diverse mix of music, live scores, films, poetry and theater at this water-encompassed stage.

Through Oct 21

“Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911–2011”; Getty Center

The Getty examines how photographers have influenced the course of fashion and style through 200 photos as well as a selection of costumes, advertisements and magazine covers.

Through Feb 2019

“A Journey That Wasn’t”; The Broad

The show inspired by the passage of time includes works from the likes of Gregory Crewdson, Andreas Gursky, Glenn Ligon and Anselm Kiefer, as well as the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.

Through Aug 25

KCRW Summer Nights; Various locations

Bust a move as this beloved live music and DJ series continues with nights in Pasadena, Chinatown and at Union Station.

Through Sept 2

“Made in L.A.”; Hammer Museum

The fourth in the Hammer’s ongoing series of biennial exhibitions focuses on work created by 32 emerging and under-recognized L.A. artists.

Through Aug 21

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for this unique outdoor screening series.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor or The Winter’s Tale, put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Through Sept 13

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Liven up your Thursday nights at this free Eastside screening series.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.