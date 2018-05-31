If you’re already going broke on summer music festival tickets, you’ll be happy to hear there are plenty of free things to do in June. From the kickoff of free concert season to a Downtown arts fest, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

June 1–Aug 18

Grand Performances; California Plaza

Scope out a diverse mix of music, live scores, films, poetry and theater at this water-encompassed stage.

June 1–3

Lummis Day Festival; Various locations

Celebrate the arts, history and ethnic diversity of Northeast Los Angeles at this annual music, dance and art festival.

June 2-Aug 25

KCRW Summer Nights; Various locations

Bust a move as this beloved live music and DJ series returns with nights in Pasadena, Chinatown and at Union Station.

June 2, 3

Los Angeles Bread Festival; Grand Central Market

Slip into a carb coma at this two-day event filled with unabashed bread guzzling, specialty loaves, workshops, demos and Feel the Churn Butter Aerobics.

June 2

“Night Life LA”; Location TBA

Step into a dreamlike environment in Northeast L.A. that’s illuminated by a pool of glow-in-the-dark plankton.

June 3–Sept 2

“Made in L.A.”; Hammer Museum

The fourth in the Hammer’s ongoing series of biennial exhibitions focuses on work created by 32 emerging and under-recognized L.A. artists.

June 3

Urban Air Market; Hillhurst Ave at Franklin Ave

Stock up on handmade wares at this open-air artisan market in Los Feliz, with more than 100 sustainable and ethical fashion brands.

June 5, 12, 19

“Beyond the Streets”; Werkartz

Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, DabsMyla, Takashi Murakami and more during select free admission days.

June 9–11

EA Play; Hollywood Palladium

Get your hands on some of the biggest upcoming releases in the gaming world as publisher EA hosts this public-facing fan event.

June 9, 10

A Ticket to Explore JPL; Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Cross your fingers for late-minute ticket availability to this coveted NASA open house.

June 10

LA Pride; West Hollywood Park

Party with a few hundred thousand proud Angelenos at this gay pride parade.

June 14–Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Expand your mind on breezy summer nights by listening to the words of the Bard for free.

June 16

Bloomsday; Hammer Museum

Celebrate the date on which James Joyce’s Ulysses is set with Irish food, music and pours of Guinness, along with dramatic readings.

June 16, 17

Pasadena Chalk Festival; Paseo Colorado

Watch where you step as dozens of chalk art masterpieces cover the sidewalks during this Father’s Day tradition.

June 19–Aug 21

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for this unique outdoor screening, starting with The Sandlot.

June 21–Sept 13

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Liven up your Thursday nights at this Eastside screening series, beginning with Dirty Dancing.

June 22-Sep 7

Dance Downtown; Grand Park

Brush up on your samba steps during the opening night of this free Downtown tradition.

June 23

Off the 405; Getty Center

Enjoy a free outdoor concert from the Peaking Lights Family Band and evening views of the city at this summertime series.

June 23

World Naked Bike Ride Los Angeles; Various locations

Let it all hang out as the "bare as you dare" bike ride comes to town.

June 24

CicLAvia: The Valley; Various locations

Pedal your way Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima during the bike-friendly fest.

June 26–Oct 21

“Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911–2011”; Getty Center

The Getty examines how photographers have influenced the course of fashion and style through 200 photos as well as a selection of costumes, advertisements and magazine covers.

June 29

Friday Flights at the Getty; Getty Center

Ride the monorail to the Getty for the first seasonal performance of this art-centric take on a tasting flight, featuring live music and a book fair.

June 30–Feb

“A Journey That Wasn’t”; The Broad

The show inspired by the passage of time includes works from the likes of Gregory Crewdson, Andreas Gursky, Glenn Ligon and Anselm Kiefer, as well as the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.