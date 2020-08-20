A ‘Stranger Things’ drive-through experience is bringing Hawkins to L.A. this October

On the one hand, Halloween as we know it is sort of canceled, with major venues like Universal Studios—which has hosted a Stranger Things maze the past couple of years—calling off their plans. On the other hand, Halloween is starting to look a whole lot more creative this year (and a whole lot more car-centric).

A Stranger Things-themed immersive drive-through is set to run in Los Angeles this October. Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience will bring the Netflix series to life with an hourlong adventure that transports visitors to Hawkins and the Starcourt Mall circa 1985. And as the name implies, you’ll be able to take it all in from the safety of your own car.

Currently, you can only add your name to a waitlist via Fever. But proper tickets, which start at $59 per car, will go on sale Wednesday, August 26 at noon.

A press release we received for the event insists that it’s neither a drive-in nor drive-through, but something completely new. And, honestly, we have good reason to believe that: Creative control comes from the UK’s wildly inventive Secret Cinema, a site-specific, highly themed screening series that staged a Hawkins High School reunion last fall and, most recently, a drive-in series.

Here’s what else we know: The roughly hourlong experience will take groups of 24 cars at a time through “a world of bitchin’ tunes, mullets and monster hunts,” including sets complete with actors in costume and special effects. You’ll drive through the Starcourt Mall, Russian labs and the Upside Down and stop for extended periods of time at each to see different scenes play out. We reached out for more venue info, but there’s nothing more specific available yet other than a “central location in Downtown L.A.” But given that it’s described as a “multi-level experience” we’d say you could start narrowing it down to large parking garages in the area (we’d bet on ROW DTLA, but that’s purely a guess).

