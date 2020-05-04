Send mom cocktails, chocolates, pancakes and more with these Mother’s Day specials around L.A.

Whether you’re looking to send a thoughtful and comforting gift from a distance or you’re simply trying to outshine a sibling, some of L.A.’s best restaurants offer ways to make your mom smile this year—even if you won’t be in the same room to witness it.

A number of restaurants and bars now offer brunch to-go, but a few are going above and beyond with holiday-inspired boxes of chocolates, mimosa kits and breakfast in bed. If you’re looking to bring the Mother’s Day celebration to mom this weekend, here’s how to do it—even from afar. (Of course, some delivery flowers couldn’t hurt, either.)

This weekend sounds like a perfect time to live la vita bella, and one of L.A.’s best Italian chefs can help. Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria fame is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch, as well as a special Mother’s Day dinner, for maximum Italian living. Brunch involves bread pudding with mascarpone and fresh berries; a box of fresh Italian pastries; tagliolini al limone; zucchini frittata; and freshly squeezed orange juice, at $49 per person (with add-ons for “MOM-osa” kit), while the prix-fixe dinner includes garlic bread; caesar salad; tuna crostini; meatballs; chocolate cake; and your choice of lasagna verde, eggplant parm, grilled Colorado lamb chops and more, at $69 per person. Call 323-297-0070 or email info@angeliniosteria.com to order.

Let Curtis Stone lay on the charm this Mother’s Day with a brunch package that should sweep mom off her feet: The chef’s Hollywood restaurant, Gwen, is serving up salmon-and-ricotta whole wheat crepes; asparagus-and-pea salad; blueberry-and-lemon scones; banana muffins; and mixed-berry puff pastries, all at $60. Plus, Gwen’s online marketplace is full of mom-perfect food gifts: There are springy whole lemon cakes, hot cocoa mixes with marshmallows, berry crisps and floral bouquets, not to mention any pantry staples she might need. (Who would say no to a little package of fancy French butter and a freshly baked baguette?) Order online.

Hot off a James Beard Award nomination for “Best New Restaurant,” Pasjoli is really giving you a way to impress mom this Sunday. The classic-leaning French menu from one of L.A.’s most lauded restaurants should do the trick, especially considering each meal includes quiche with caviar; half of a roast chicken; crab dip with fresh country bread; shaved vegetable salad; a market vegetable of the day; chocolate hazelnut crepe cake; and sweet buns with lemon curd, all for $90. Throw in a $38 bellini or mimosa kit if mom’s feeling sassy. Meals are priced at $90 per person and can be ordered online for Saturday and Sunday.

In Playa del Rey, the beachy Playa Provisions is offering its usual menu plus a few family-style brunch specials: There’s a pastry box that involves cinnamon rolls, mini croissants, mini raspberry chocolate muffins and sweet scones ($22); chia seed pudding with fresh berries, honey and house-made granola ($48); and whole quiches in either lobster ($52) or mushroom ($43) variety, and if mom likes to start her morning with bubbly, Playa Provisions is also selling large-format mimosas, plus sangria and bloody Marys. If mom’s more of a late riser, there’s a $138 holiday prix-fixe dinner menu, too, which feeds six and includes two roast chickens, lobster, salad and a passion fruit tart, plus beer or wine.

If you get the feeling that mom would rather be selling seashells down by the seashore, bring the beach to her with oysters. ROW DTLA’s Rappahannock Oyster Bar is running a killer special on bivalves this Sunday: Net 30 unshucked oysters for $25, 60 for $50, 100 for $75, or a dozen with a half bottle of champagne for $42. They’ve also got oyster knives on offer so you can get cracking. Call 323-435-4004 to order.

Who doesn’t love breakfast in bed? Redbird is offering a special brunch menu that you’ll pick up from the DTLA restaurant on Saturday evening, then heat for your mom on Sunday morning—and she won’t even need to roll out of bed for it. At $38 per person, each meal includes financiers made with local strawberries; beet salad; house-cured salmon; yuzu bars with blackberries and meringue; your choice of quiche, chicken thighs, or Basque beef stew with eggs; and the option of plenty of add-ons such as a blueberry pancake kit, everything bagels, bottled cocktails and more. Order online.

Former Sqirl pastry chef Sasha Piligian just returned to L.A. and is bringing her colorful, seasonally inspired baked goods back to us, beginning with a special Mother’s Day menu. She’s offering half a dozen fritters at $25—in roasted strawberry and lemon verbena—or a combo pack for $35, which gets you two fritters, two pieces of cake and four cookies. Place your order via Instagram DM by May 6, then pick up at Psychic Wines in Silver Lake.

Want something chocolatey and sweet for your sweet? Valerie Confections is doing the holiday right with a handful of chocolate sets and petit fours perfect for the occasion. The boxes range in price, flavor and style, and can include a floral “bouquet” of petit fours; a truffle box set that includes a jar of Valerie Gordon’s seasonal fruit preserves; and even an extravagant set that involves truffles, chocolate bars, petit fours, loose leaf tea and a handmade teacup. Order online for delivery.

