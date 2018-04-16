The best 2018 Tax Day specials in L.A., including tax-free tacos and $1 cocktails

It’s that dreaded time of year again as Tax Day approaches, but fortunately, L.A.’s bartenders and chefs are lookin’ out for you even when it feels like Uncle Sam isn’t. Maybe you filed your taxes weeks or even months ago—okay, overachiever—or you’re filing right up until the last minute (good thing the deadline got extended to April 17). Either way, you could probably use a drink, some cheap eats and tax-free foods.

Whether you’re Scrooge McDuck-diving into your pile of refund money or pinching pennies to pay the Man, here are some Tax Day specials to help celebrate another year in the books.

Head to Michael Mina’s Glendale steakhouse for—what else—but Death & Taxes cocktails, priced at $7 apiece.

Inglewood’s Three Weavers Brewing will be pouring in DTLA for a Tax Day special of $5 tulips and $5 beer flights, which should pair well with Brack Shop’s snackier items like fried pickles, kennebec fries and tofu sliders.

Nab $1 old-fashioneds in one of Highland Park’s best bars from 5 to 8pm (and hey, if you’re especially in need of a Tax Day distraction, we recommend the bowling here, too).

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

NoHo’s iconic Idle Hour is pouring $1 old-fashioned on the patio and in its barrel-shaped barroom, from 5 to 8pm.

Highland Park’s moody mezcal dive is offering $1 tequila presses from 5 to 8pm on Tax Day, but it might be worth sticking around until 10pm, when the bar hosts its weekly taco Tuesday celebration featuring free tacos and DJ sets.

Head to Culver City and get right to the meat of the matter: A tax-free $10.99 gets you the classic brisket sandwich, while $10 gets you three pulled-pork tacos and a drink. Nab à la carte pork tacos for $3 apiece (no tax!) and if you’ve ever wanted to be the office or home-dinner hero, any catering order of $100 or more on Tuesday is also tax-free.

Photograph: Courtesy Maple Block Meat Co.

We’ve got yet another Tax Day and Taco Tuesday special: Stop by this breezy Downtown spot for $3 tax-free tacos (no limit and pick whichever variety you’d like). You can also snag a top-shelf margarita for $10.99—tax free, natch.

L.A.’s Public School bars are offering a “no taxation without libation” special: a shot and a beer for $10 at its Culver City, DTLA and Sherman Oaks locations (and don’t forget the $4 draft beers on happy hour from 3 to 7pm).

One of Silver Lake’s favorite watering holes is about to become even more popular, thanks to its $1 old-fashioneds from 5 to 8pm on Tuesday.

This excellent bottle shop not only focuses on wines made by women (reason enough for a visit, in our opinion)—it’s giving you an entire day of zero taxation. Stop by on Tuesday for tax-free purchases from open til close, and if you’re really in the mood to celebrate, the shop’s offering a special edition of its signature “Beast Boxes”: wine, handmade Darling Hero chocolates, and a rose gold wine opener because you’re an adult who pays your taxes and hey, you deserve it.

It doesn’t get much better than 17-cent martinis, so we’re ending this list right here and now on a high note. Stop by this New American spot in the Grove between 11:30am and 10pm, because that’s when you can snag gin or vodka martinis for only 17 cents apiece with the purchase of an entrée. Limit two drinks per customer, because come on, you’re probably going to have to brave that parking deck later.