Dodgers fans aren’t the only ones with reason to celebrate in the street right now: That’s right, the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is upon us.

Every year on Halloween night, WeHo welcomes countless costumed attendees to a mile-long street party on Santa Monica Boulevard filled with food trucks, a performance stage and an absolutely electric atmosphere. After taking three years off, the All Hallow’s Eve made its triumphant return in 2023—and it’s, of course, back again for 2024.

Carnaval’s annual appearance also means it’s bringing lots of road closures along with it. Here’s a quick rundown on everything you need to know about this year’s return of the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

When is the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval?

The event takes place on Halloween night (Thursday, October 31, 2024) from 6 to 11pm, though you can expect to find plenty of after-parties along the route.

Where does it take place?

Along—and literally on—Santa Monica Boulevard from Doheny Drive to La Cienega Boulevard.

What street closures will be in effect?

Oct 31 at 12:01am–Nov 1 at 7am

N San Vicente Blvd between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave

All alleyways between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave

In addition, West Hollywood Park, including its dog parks, basketball court and parking garage, will be closed during this span.

Oct 31 at 10am–Nov 1 at 6am

Santa Monica Blvd between N Croft Ave/Holloway Dr and N Doheny Dr

La Cienega Blvd between Holloway Dr and Willoughby Ave

N San Vicente Blvd between Santa Monica Blvd and Cynthia Street

N Robertson Blvd between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave

N La Peer Dr between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave

N Almont Dr between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave

Sunset Blvd eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto southbound La Cienega Blvd

What about parking and transit?

WeHo’s usual residential permit parking restrictions will be temporarily lifted from 11am on Thursday until noon on Friday, meaning you can technically street park.

But if you don’t want to worry about circling the city for a spot, you can take advantage of a few transit options: The PickUp trolley and Cityline shuttles (both free to ride) will be running from Kings Road to La Brea Avenue (with a connection much farther east at the Hollywood/Highland Metro station) from 5pm to 11:30pm; the PickUp will continue running after that until 3am, sans the Metro connection. This year’s even also features a Halloween-themed Afterlife Transfer Trolley that runs up and down the Sunset Strip (and as fear east as Fairfax) from 6pm to midnight.

West Hollywood is also serviced by a whole bunch of Metro bus routes, including the 4, 10, 30/330, 105, 212/312, 217 and 218.

Are tickets required? What actually happens there? And are there any special rules?

Nope, it’s totally free to attend. It’s not really an overly programmed event: People kind of just hang out, dance to DJ sets and show off their costumes (to be clear, there’s not a parade, unlike WeHo Pride). There is, however, some considerable security set up for the event, so you can’t bring in any backpacks, camera cases or tote bags (other than clear plastic bags); no alcohol is allowed in the street, and weapons, fireworks and drones also aren’t permitted.