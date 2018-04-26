We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Celebrate the diversity of L.A. artists during the kickoff of Grand Park’s inaugural Our L.A. Voices: Springs Arts Festival. The free three-day event includes a mix of performance and visual arts, including plays, live music and a craft marketplace.

Watch time-honored favorites in classic Hollywood theaters during this weekend’s TCM Classic Film Festival. Tonight’s program includes screenings of The Right Stuff and The Exorcist at the Chinese Theatre.

Delight in a boozy tea ceremony, a desert-themed disco and a tiki pop-up during Big Bar and Alcove’s Gala in the Gardens Party.

Do your part in restoring the river during the final weekend of the Great Los Angeles River CleanUp. This coordinated cleanup effort takes place today at three spots near its mouth in Long Beach.

Your old favorite plush obsession meets your new favorite during the Care Bears and Pusheen collaboration launch party. Show up to the cute cross-mascot collection debut at JapanLA before 2pm for a free hug from Cheer Bear (that’s the pink one with the rainbow belly).

Speaking of apparel launches, the NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up arrives at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood with merch from the beloved boy band. Not-so-coincidentally, Justin Timberlake also plays the Forum tonight.

If you’re hankering for some dessert, hit up the Sidecar Doughnuts Pop-Up at Playa Provisions

for a matcha-dusted passion fruit doughnut.

Kick off Street Food Cinema’s food truck-fueled screening series with a 25th anniversary screening of Dazed and Confused at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Take a Sunday morning stroll through five acres of 20th-century furniture and housewares at Downtown Modernism. Held outside the Modernica Factory, this furniture-focused market is your best (and cheapest) chance to stock up on mid-century patio pieces and living room sets.

Head to the Los Angeles River Center and Gardens, which is hosting the annual Taste of the Eastside. Wash down bites from Eastside staples like Malo and Little Dom’s with flights from Silverlake Wine.

Mark the full moon at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Masonic Lodge during the Secret Society of the Sisterhood. Kirsten Vangsness, Aparna Nancherla, Suzi Gardner and others lead this female-fronted storytelling show.

