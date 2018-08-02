We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene during the final weekend of REDCAT’s New Original Works Festival.

Alternatively, watch relationships crumble and classic tunes come alive during “Don’t Stop! The Misadventures of Fleetwood Mac,” a scripted musical comedy at Largo.

Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during Brew at the Zoo, a beer-centric after-hours party at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares as CatCon, the self-dubbed Comic-Con for cat people, stalks its way into the Pasadena Convention Center.

See artist Alexa Meade create a pool-themed setting of living art at the Beverly Cañon Gardens during her Live Painting Exhibit pop-up, part of Beverly Hills’ BOLD Summer Nights series.

Take your pick between a trio of massive concerts on Saturday night. Catch sets from Marshmello, Zeds Dead and Jauz during the first day of HARD Summer at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway. Hear legendary Mexican band Café Tacvba and Chilean songstress Mon Laferte head up La Tocada Music Festival, a celebration of Mexico City’s music scene at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Or make your way to the Forum for Jeff Lynne’s ELO, as the “Mr. Blue Sky” scribe strikes up the Electric Light Orchestra.

Alternatively, bust a move for free as KCRW Summer Nights brings a set from the Midnight Hour to the radio station’s new Santa Monica headquarters.

Sneak a peek at a Mexico City art car bound for Burning Man during a Mayan Warrior pop-up at Grand Park. Show up for DJ sets and lighting shows during the fundraiser for the art car’s journey, as well as for Create Now, a youth arts organization.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, which welcomes pop-ups from eight ice cream vendors on Sunday at ROW DTLA.

Still hungry? Head to the Reef for BrunchCon. Bottomless mimosas, tangy Bloody Marys, 50 local vendors, and a ton of brunch-obsessed Angelenos come together for this all-inclusive food and drink fest.

Spend the day at Los Angeles State Historic Park for Beach Goth. The Voidz, The Drums, Doug E. Fresh, GWAR, Jonathan Richman and Bleached top the Growlers’ annual fest.

Head to Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth for a stand-up set and memoir release from comedian Guy Branum.

Close out your weekend at the Hollywood Bowl for a collaboration between Bon Iver and TU Dance. Their new music and dance composition, Come Through, makes its West Coast premiere on Sunday.

