Line up early in front of the Broad for the final weekend of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. Though advanced tickets are sold out, a limited number of standby slots are available each day to view the exhibition’s six reflective installations.

Take a stroll through Griffith Park as L.A. Zoo Lights bathes the Los Angeles Zoo grounds in twinkly string lights and animal-themed displays.

Head to the Hollywood Palladium for a co-headlining evening with Dave Chappelle and John Mayer as the two kick off a weekend of their “Controlled Danger” shows.

Keep trying your luck at the ticket lottery or scrounge together a whole lot of holiday money: Today marks the final two performances of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre.

Grab a drink at Westbound for the final weekend of Miracle on Santa Fe, the Arts District bar’s festive Christmas makeover.

See the Misfits play at the Forum with support from Alkaline Trio. Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reunite the horror-punk band’s “original” lineup.

Head to the Hammer Museum for the final day of Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985. Feminist and radical artists from Latin America and the U.S. get their due with this survey of more than 100 artists from 15 countries.

Kick 2017 to the curb and take your pick between New Year’s Eve parties like Bootie L.A. at Resident, Prohibition NYE at Union Station or the Grand Park-spanning N.Y.E.L.A. If you’re more in the mood for a New Year’s Eve concert, you’ll find everything from Chicano Batman at the Fox Theater Pomona to Third Eye Blind at the Observatory.

Greet New Year’s Day with a dip in L.A.’s not-so-icy waters for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. Spectate or dive in during meet-ups at Cabrillo Beach and Hansen Dam, among others.

Take a trip to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Now in its 129th year, the sun-kissed tradition celebrates the new year with florally decorated floats. Hop on the Metro in the morning and you’ll find plenty of room east of Lake Avenue. If you want to see the floats up close, scope out the Post-Parade Float Showcase in the afternoon.

