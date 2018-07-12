We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Celebrate summer and Friday the 13th simultaneously with Brennan’s Summer Comeback shindig, an evening of hoola hooping, lawn games, free pizza, the bar’s famous turtle races, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and free tattoos from Lincoln Tattoo Co.

Explore “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” then take a seat in the Skirball’s courtyard for a sing-along screening of Labyrinth. Though advance tickets are sold out, a limited number of walk-up spots will be available.

Scope out “One Shot,” a survey of late 1950s to early ‘70s Color Field painters at the recently relocated UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills.

If you’re closed out of that, watch the Jonathan Gold documentary, City of Gold at Filmmm, a culinary-themed screening series at Union Station.

Travel to the tropics during Tiki Night. American Cinematheque hosts this party in the courtyard of the Egyptian Theater; come out in the late afternoon for a tiki marketplace and stick around for music, Polynesian dancers, tiki-inspired cocktails and screenings of the shorts “Bosko” and “The Whimsical Imagineer.”

Honor the legacy of Pasadena’s century-old arch bridge during the Colorado Street Bridge Party, with music, crafts and a rare car show on and near the historic span.

Dance outside of the California African American Museum as KCRW Summer Nights swings by with DJ sets, food trucks, a beer garden and after-hours access to the Exposition Park museum.

Don your best ’80s dad duds as Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross each play an orchestra-backed set during a very yacht rock night at the Hollywood Bowl.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, which welcomes pop-ups from eight ice cream vendors on Sunday at ROW DTLA.

Attend an offline summit for online personalities as BeautyCon brings fashion chats, creator meet-and-greets and DJ sets to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake’s beloved floating flowers with the second day of the annual Lotus Festival. Expect plenty of food, music and dragon boat races, as well as a celebration of L.A.’s Chinese community.

See how three-dimensional technology has transcended View-Masters and 19th-century stereoscopes and worked its way into cutting-edge digital art during the opening day of “3D: Double Vision” at LACMA.

Wrap up your weekend at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club presents a screening of Clue.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.