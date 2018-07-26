We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Spend an evening outside the Natural History Museum during Summer Nights in the Garden, with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

Mark the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) with a performance from all nine members of the Wu-Tang Clan at the Shrine Expo Hall.

Spend a late night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and watch as the beloved Downtown cultural space transforms into an interactive performance space during a scientific-themed edition of Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours.

If you still have some energy left, wander across the street to Grand Park for Max Richter’s SLEEP. Fall asleep and drift in and out of consciousness as composer Max Richter leads this overnight ambient performance.

Sample slices from local chefs as well as pizzaiolos flown in from Naples, Italy as the California Pizza Festival arrives at Los Angeles Center Studios.

Take your pick between a pair of Downtown performances. See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at REDCAT’s New Original Works Festival. Or swing by the Broad after-hours for sets from Faust, Matmos and Eye during Summer Happenings at the Broad.

Explore intersectional gender identities under a full moon as 35 artists, art collectives and activist groups lead a flashlight-illuminated evening of performances during Ain’t I A Womxn? at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Bust a move as KCRW Summer Nights brings a block party and DJ sets to Chinatown Central Plaza.

If you’re up for a trek to Huntington Beach, brave the crowds at the U.S. Open of Surfing to cheer on the country’s best pros at the opening weekend of this annual competition.

Otherwise, indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, which welcomes pop-ups from eight ice cream vendors on Sunday at ROW DTLA.

Adopt your new furry best friend at Best Friends SuPurrr Adoption, an exclusively cat and kitten adoption event at UrbanFutsal LA in Lincoln Heights.

Watch five-limbed creatures slide and slither in the colorful shadows of Olafur Eliasson’s Reality Projector during Jmy James Kidd and the Sunland Dancers present “Body Bags,” an interpretive dance performance at the Marciano Art Foundation.

