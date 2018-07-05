We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn during Friday Night Wine Tastings at Barnsdall Art Park.

Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger during On Your Feet!, a musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan at the Pantages Theatre.

Shine on, you crazy diamond, at the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, a straight-out-of-the-’80s laser show at the Ricardo Montalbán Theatre.

See sets from Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, the Game, Ja Rule & Ashanti and more as Summertime in the LBC takes over the Queen Mary.

Take your pick between a slew of outdoor movie screenings on Saturday. Cinespia screens Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery at Hollywood Forever Cemetery; Eat|See|Hear shows Rear Window at the Autry; and Street Food Cinema presents both My Girl at Glendale Central Park and E.T. at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, which welcomes the Katsu Sando pop-up to its new Sunday-only home at ROW DTLA.

Celebrate the often quirky art and culture of anime during the final day of Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Wrap up your weekend at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club presents a screening of Call Me By Your Name.

