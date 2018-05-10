We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Stroll through the spectacular gardens at both the Getty Center and the Getty Villa during National Public Gardens Day at the Getty. The afternoon includes guided tours and garden-themed menus at their respective restaurants.

See performances from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboyQ and others from hip-hop’s dominant (local) label as Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour stops by the Forum.

Alternatively, head to the Theatre at Ace Hotel for a set from “Weird Al” Yankovic. The prolific long-haired songwriter still knows how to dish out a parody (and a polka jam).

Scarf down chimichangas, pizza and Mike’s Harder beverages as the Deadpool pop-up bar continues at the Slipper Clutch.

Enjoy piles of fried chicken and frosty cold beer during Smorgasburg’s Fried Chicken Day at Santa Anita Park, where you can catch horse racing while you chow down on fried chicken from Baldoria, Banh Oui, Hot Star, Bauhaus and more.

Take your pick between a pair of pop-up craft markets today: Echo Park Craft Fair returns to Mack Sennett Studios for two days of straight-out-of-Pinterest finds, while Unique LA opens a weekend of handmade wares at the California Market Center.

See a selection of writers, artists, photographers and filmmakers premiere new works at the return of Pop-Up Magazine. This live magazine-like presentation of speakers at the Theatre at Ace Hotel includes stories from actor Joy Bryant, photographer Andres Gonzalez, scientist Elle O’Brien and more.

If you’re up for an outdoor movie, roll out a blanket as Street Food Cinema presents Wonder Woman at Verdugo Park and Selena at Exposition Park while Eat|See|Hear screens Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Celebrate gender swapping culture and couture as RuPaul’s DragCon wraps up its three-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Swing by the Autry during the opening weekend of “Rick Bartow: Things You Know but Cannot Explain.” The Griffith Park museum presents the first retrospective of the late Native American artist’s highly personal and haunting large-scale paintings of animal and human forms.

Hungry? Fill up at two worthwhile food events: ARTXFOOD continues its opening weekend at Goya Studios with a four-course meal from chef Richard Blais in a secret garden setting filled with installations by Greg Ito, while the L.A. Times Food Bowl presents “...A Tutta Pizza,” an unlimited tasting event at the Hollywood Palladium with the chefs behind Pizzana, Cosa Buona and more.

