Start your weekend in Griffith Park for the latest edition of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors—and then some.

Sample bites from more than 50 vendors as Night Market, the Food Bowl’s signature tasting event, continues at Grand Park with a Friday-only round-up of fried chicken vendors.

Head to the top of the park to see a performance of Soft Power at the Ahmanson. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive.

Attend talks from top chefs and sample plates from spots like NoMad, Porto’s and Roberta’s at EEEEEATSCON, the Infatuation’s second annual food fest at Barker Hangar.

Ride the tram atop the Getty to peruse the hilltop art museum, and stick around until sundown for a set from local psychedelic and garage-inspired quartet Allah-Las as part of Off the 405.

Head toward the coast as HUSHfest takes over the Santa Monica Pier with a silent disco that mashes up three themed streams: old school (Donna Summer, Steve Nicks), material girls (Madonna, Mariah Carey) and queen bees (Britney Spears, Beyoncé).

Alternatively, make your way to the Wiltern for a Fight Club live score. Dust Brothers make a rare in-person appearance to lead their score of the David Fincher mind-bender.

If you’re up for a drive to Oxnard (we swear it’s not nearly as far as it seems) celebrate (and eat) all things red and heart-shaped at the California Strawberry Festival.

Head back east along the 101 and find your new best friend at the Best Friends NKLA Super Adoption, a dog and cat adoption event at Warner Center Park.

Explore the history of early Los Angeles life with free admission to six museums—Gamble House, Heritage Square, Lummis Home, L.A. Police Museum, Pasadena Museum of History and the Autry’s Historic Southwest Museum—in Northeast L.A. and Pasadena during Museums of the Arroyo Day.

Close out your weekend at the Angel City Heritage Music & Arts Festival and celebrate the Arts District brewery’s sixth anniversary with this beer, food, art and music festival.

