Future Los Angeles, now! The 20 people, places and things shaping a better city today

The surfer providing free lessons for BIPOC beginners

Suring is a pervasive part of L.A. culture. But it’s also unapproachable for many Angelenos, beset by gatekeeping and privilege—the privilege to have the free time and mobility to bring a board to the beach. After attending paddle outs in response to the killing of George Floyd, David Malana decided he was going to take personal responsibility to change the surf culture and its lack of diversity. So he and his friend Lizelle Jackson launched a movement to #ColorTheWater, in which Malana and a network of volunteers offer free surf lessons for Black, indigenous and people of color beginners, and provide footage of their session, as well. As the initiative grows, Malana says “We dream of days when Color the Water has coastal space for surfers of color to belong; a community that is both escape from and joyful resistance in the struggle; a pillar on the foundation laid by pioneers before us to build and spread, across all waters, a movement of institutionalized anti-racism.”