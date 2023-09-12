Melbourne
  • Art
  • Collingwood
A gallery space in the heart of Melbourne’s cultural precinct

@14 occupies the ground floor of a distinctive and prominent building in the heart of Melbourne’s cultural precinct, only metres from the corner of Smith and Gertrude Street in Collingwood.

Originally an old steel factory, @14 has been designed with a modern aesthetic whilst retaining elements of its past. A blank canvas, the space offers versatility for various purposes – private events, art exhibitions, product or book launches, photo shoots or performance.

Details

Address:
14
Landridge Street
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
12pm-6pm

Amy, Before Frank

  • Photography

When Charles Moriarty was asked to photograph a local singer named Amy Winehouse back in 2003, he had no idea of the stratospheric heights the 19-year-old would eventually reach. The Irish photographer shot the cover of Amy's debut album, 'Frank', and the two remained close friends throughout the turbulent years that would ensue.  Arriving to Melbourne's @14 Gallery this November, Moriarty's exhibition Amy, Before Frank features a series of photographs that capture a remarkable period for the singer who sat on the cusp of international stardom.  Known for her deep, expressive vocals and an eclectic mix of soul, rhythm and blues, Amy Winehouse is irrefutably one of the greatest artists of all time. Before her tragic death in 2011, the British artist became a global star for her raspy contralto vocals and for her arsenal of soulful songs like 'Tears Dry On Their Own', 'You Know I'm No Good', 'Rehab' to 'Back to Black.' On bringing Amy, Before Frank to Australian audiences, Moriarty said: "It's time for people to know the girl I knew; Amy before the fame, Amy before Frank." After first travelling to Sydney's m2 Gallery in Surry Hills, the exhibition will also be displayed at Melbourne's @14 Gallery in Collingwood.  The free-of-charge exhibit will be open to the public from November 1 to 5, from 10 am to 5 pm daily. Moriarty will also host an in-person talk on Saturday, November 4, at 12:30 pm.

