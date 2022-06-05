Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Confined 13

  • Art, Sculpture and installations
  • Glen Eira Town Hall, Caulfield
A wall covered in artwork by First Nations artists, and a sculpture of a bird.
Photograph: Supplied/The Torch
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

See 400 works by 350 Indigenous artists at the Torch's annual major exhibition

For the past 13 years, the Torch has been running an annual exhibition showcasing the art of Indigenous Australians who are either currently incarcerated or have recently been released. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation took the event online for the last two iterations – but now it's back with a hybrid online and in-person exhibition. 

Confined 13 presents 400 works from 350 artists from 16 correctional facilities across Victoria. This year, the exhibition will include a range of paintings and 3D artworks including carved wooden sculptures, woven baskets, ceramic homewares, a painted pair of boxing gloves and an array of shields, boomerangs, clapsticks and painted yidakis. 

All works presented in Confined 13 are available for purchase, and 100 per cent of the sales go toward the artist. At last year's exhibition, Confined 12, the Torch sold and licensed more than one million dollars of artworks for First Nations artists participating in the program. At the time of writing, 184 of the 400 artworks from Confined 13 have already been sold. 

"Participants are able to provide approved support to their families on the outside, increasing stability and helping to alleviate ongoing socio-economic disadvantage," says Kent Morris, the CEO of the Torch. "This decreases recidivism and opens new pathways towards education and employment, with many positive intergenerational impacts." 

Confined 13 will be on display at the Glen Eira Town Hall Gallery from May 5 to June 5, and over National Reconciliation Week there will also be a special program of events celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture. The exhibition can also be viewed online through the Torch website via a scrolling mosaic and a 3D virtual tour. 

Looking to fill your calendar with more of Melbourne's best art? Check out our round-up of the best exhibitions and events happening this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
thetorch.org.au/exhibitions/confined-13/
Address:
Glen Eira Town Hall
Cnr Glen Eira & Hawthorn Rd
Caulfield
Melbourne
3162
Contact:
www.gleneira.vic.gov.au/Connect/About_our_City/History/Monuments_and_sites/Glen_Eira_Town_Hall
03 9524 3333

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.