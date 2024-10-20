The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is back with a new theme to spotlight the best of LGBTQIA+ cinema from Australia and beyond. This year, ‘formative sound and vision’ is the overarching theme, highlighting the indelible mark that queer music has had on our society.

Running from November 14 to 24, MQFF promises a diverse array of films that celebrate the “hidden-in-plain-sight” queer histories all around us.

One of the standout premieres is The Life of Sean DeLear (2024), which captures the essence of the late multidisciplinary artist and former frontperson of LA post-punk band Glue. Directed by gender-fluid filmmaker Markus Zizenbacher, this documentary presents a vibrant and candid portrayal of DeLear's life, highlighting their profound impact on the underground artistic scene.

Another must-see highlight is Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers, featuring a restored version of a 1972 film that showcases one of the earliest lead roles for a trans performer, Holly Woodlawn. This film, nearly forgotten for decades, now emerges as a significant rediscovery in queer cinema.

There’s also Close to You, a heartfelt Canadian film starring Elliot Page in his first leading role as a trans man in which he draws on lived experience. From the UK, The Visitor is a boundary-pushing film from one of cinema's most anarchic directors Bruce LaBruce. Active since the ‘80s, LaBruce is best known for his provocative work that mashes up porn and arthouse fare.

Adult tickets for all MQFF screenings are $24.50, with special prices for Indigenous folk and concession card holders. To find out more and to purchase tickets, head to the website here.