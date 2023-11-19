Time Out says

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) returns to cast the limelight on LGBTQIA+ people throughout history with a line-up full of hysterical comedy, campy horror and deliciously juicy drama.

The largest queer film festival in the Southern Hemisphere is back for its 33rd outing, and organisers say the 2024 program highlights the "indisputable existence of LGBTQIA+ peoples throughout history". Captured through film’s immortalising lens, MQFF loudly and proudly highlights how queer people have always been an integral part of humanity and always will.

Running from November 9-19, MQFF will showcase a selection of local and international drama, comedy, documentary and all that falls in between. Audiences can expect a jam-packed program including 50 feature films, 17 documentaries, 11 short film packages, three world premieres, 26 Australian and 19 Victorian premieres.

MQFF will kick off at the Astor in St Kilda with the opening night screening and the Australian premiere of I Love You, Beksman, a coming-out story with a Filipinx makeover that promises to be a high-camp and heartfelt rom-com. The centrepiece of MQFF will be the Victorian premiere of Marinette, which charts the rags-to-riches story of Marinette Pichon, one of the world’s most influential soccer players and a French lesbian icon. MQFF will close with the premiere of Solo, a drag-drama about a skilled make-up artist, Simon, a mainstay by night of Montreal’s exuberant drag scene.

MQFF venue partnerrs include: The Astor Theatre, the Capitol, Palace Cinemas – the Kino, Villiage Cinemas, Jam Factory, Cinema Nova, and the Victorian Pride Centre Rooftop (where MQFF will hold an outdoor cinema).

The complete MQFF program is available from October 9, and there will be an early bird discount for all concession card holders. Opening and closing night tickets have been dropped to standard ticket prices to make the festival more affordable. Buy tickets and discover more by visiting the MQFF website here.

